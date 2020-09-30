Judge denies bid from man charged with killing Yarmouth officer to suppress statements

Latanowich has pleaded not guilty to murder and weapons charges in connection with the April 12, 2018, fatal shooting of Yarmouth police Sergeant Sean Gannon. Latanowich allegedly shot Gannon inside a Marstons Mills home as the officer tried to take him into custody on a probation violation warrant, officials have said.

In a 14-page ruling, Judge Kathe M. Tuttman said the comments made by Thomas Latanowich , now 32, were voluntary and, despite his emotional state in the immediate aftermath of the slaying, he wasn’t “so overwrought as to be incapable of rational thought.”

A Barnstable Superior Court judge on Tuesday denied a motion from a man charged with killing a Yarmouth police officer in 2018 to suppress statements the suspect made to his former girlfriend and others soon after allegedly committing the murder.

Authorities have said Gannon and his police canine Nero found Latanowich hiding in the attic, and that Latanowich shot them both, first Nero and then Gannon. The dog survived the shooting.

Tuttman said in Tuesday’s ruling that the defense had argued Latanowich’s statements to responding officers and others in the immediate aftermath of the fatal shooting should be suppressed, asserting his statements weren’t voluntary due to his distressed state.

Among the statements Latanowich allegedly made after the killing, Tuttman wrote, was a garbled voicemail he left with Krystal Bearse, his former girlfriend and the mother of his daughter, in which he said words to the effect of, “I just had to call. I love you. I love you. I killed a cop.”

Bearse, Tuttman wrote, had “several conversations” by phone with Latanowich as she drove to the crime scene on Blueberry Lane, which was by then flooded with local and State Police.

Latanowich, Tuttman wrote, told Bearse he was holed up in the attic of the home, that the residence was surrounded by officers, and that he had $50,000 with him. Bearse, who testified in pre-trial proceedings under a grant of immunity, told him in response that he should punch a hole in the wall and hide the cash there, the ruling said.

In addition, Tuttman wrote, Bearse told Latanowich to flush any drugs he had down the toilet and suggested he “disassemble” his gun. Bearse also asked if there was “any way she could get him out of the house,” Tuttman wrote, but Latanowich said no since police had surrounded him.

Barnstable police Detective Lieutenant John Murphy spoke with Latanowich by phone from outside the house prior to Bearse’s arrival. Latanowich at one point asked Murphy if Gannon was alive or dead and also wondered “why he should surrender and go to jail for the rest of his life,” the ruling said.

Murphy, Tuttman wrote, promised Latanowich that if he surrendered peacefully, he’d be allowed to speak with Bearse as he requested.

When Bearse arrived at the crime scene, Tuttman said, Murphy told her the situation was “very serious," and he took off his Saint Michael medal and gave it to her in order to gain her trust.

“He put it into her hand and told her to close her hand around it and pray that he had the strength, courage, and wits to convince Latanowich to surrender peacefully,” Tuttman wrote.

Murphy, the ruling said, then called Latanowich and told him Bearse had arrived, instructing her to speak so he could hear her. Bearse complied.

Tuttman wrote that Murphy also told Latanowich “about giving the medal to Bearse, and continued to try to reassure Latanowich that he would not be harmed if he came out peacefully. ... Lieutenant Murphy told him that if he came out, and if Bearse allowed it, she would be permitted to bring their daughter to the police station to see him.”

Latanowich ultimately surrendered voluntarily, and while in a police cruiser, Bearse sat next to him in the back seat, separated by a plexiglass divider, according to the ruling. Murphy read Latanowich his rights, and both Latanowich and Bearse “thanked Lieutenant Murphy for keeping his word,” Tuttman wrote.

Bearse and Latanowich spoke for a few minutes, Tuttman added, discussing a curling iron burn on Bearse’s face, which he “seemed concerned about.”

Later at the police station, Tuttman wrote, Bearse brought her and Latanowich’s daughter to visit him, and the trio was together for about 25 minutes under police supervision.

“Bearse also brought Latanowich some clothes,” Tuttman wrote. “During the visit, Latanowich was crying uncontrollably and seemed hysterical. He repeatedly told his daughter that he loved her.”

The judge also noted that Latanowich’s emotional reaction to seeing his daughter in lockup was understandable.

“This is especially true in view of his expressed understanding that he might be going to jail for life, having shot and killed a police officer,” Tuttman wrote.

Latanowich’s next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12, records show. He’s being held without bail.

Before the shooting, Latanowich had had more than 100 charges filed against him, including for alleged stabbings and drug and gun offenses. Of the more than 110 entries on his criminal history, 28 cases were out of Barnstable District Court. Many of those cases were dismissed.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.