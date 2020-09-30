Man in custody after crashing stolen car while fleeing from police in Wellesley

A man is in custody after he allegedly led Wellesley police on a chase at speeds of 80 miles an hour and moments later crashed on an Interstate 95 ramp in Westwood where State Police located him after he fled into the woods, officials said.

The man’s name was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon while Wellesley police continue to determine what charges he should be facing, according to Wellesley Police Lieutenant Marie Cleary, a department spokesperson.

"One of our officers attempted to stop a stolen motor vehicle on Route 9 East at 11:50 a.m.,'' Cleary wrote in an e-mail. “The vehicle exited Route 9 East onto Route 128 South and began traveling in the break down lane.”