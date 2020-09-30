MBTA now provides crowding information for the subway

On a Blue Line trip toward Boston, for example, riders boarding at Maverick would see “some crowding” between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., and again midday. Most of the time, however, trips are considered “not crowded.” Once a train is counted as crowded, it means there isn’t enough room for every rider to get three feet of space.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has a new online tool for passengers to check ridership levels on trains. The feature, available at mbta.com/covid19 , allows passengers eager to avoid crowds during the pandemic to select a subway line and station, and see crowding conditions they’ll likely face at a given time.

Just how crowded is that train this morning? Commuters now have a new way to find out before they board whether subway cars have enough room inside to maintain safe social distances.

Advertisement

“People can make informed decisions about when they want to ride, and be able to understand what places and times of day there’s more crowding, because we know it’s a concern,” said Laurel Paget-Seekins, an assistant general manager at the T.

An important note of caution: this tool is inexact, and not based on live, real-time information that directly reflects the number of people onboard. Instead, it uses ridership trends from recent days to let riders know what conditions are typically like at a given time of day. That means it’s best used for planning a trip in advance rather than learning the status of a train as it’s coming into a station; the numbers also wouldn’t reflect the immediate impact of an unexpected event, like delays from a train breakdown.

Riders have said in surveys that they would like to get a general sense for when conditions are most crowded.

“It’s probably particularly useful for people who are just getting back to riding the subway” after a long absence, Paget-Seekins said.

Advertisement

The subway numbers are based on ridership levels over the last few weeks, and updated regularly. It’s a big distinction from the real-time tracking systems the agency uses on the bus network, which updates with live information. Most of the bus fleet is equipped with sensors that can count riders as they board and unload, making live tracking possible; the technology is much rarer on subway cars.

So the crowding figures are instead based on counts at fare gates and the number of trains expected to arrive over a period of time. That also means riders are currently limited to checking the Blue, Orange, and Red lines, and not the Green Line or the Mattapan trolley, where riders pay directly onboard at many stops.

And what counts as crowded, anyway? The T changed its standards earlier in the pandemic, so that a Red Line car that used to be considered crowded at 165 passengers now meets that threshold at 66. The standard on the Orange Line cars is 62 riders and 42 on the Blue Line, which has smaller cars.

The idea is to try and make sure riders have at least three feet of space. While there have been few, if any, coronavirus outbreaks caused by public transit, experts caution that this is at least partially reflective of the low rates of crowding as ridership demand remains limited with so many people working from home, out of work, or changing the way they travel to avoid crowds.

Advertisement

Once the pandemic is over, the T will return to its old standards, which classified trains as crowded when they far exceeded seated capacity. But the tool will likely stick around long-term, Paget-Seekins said, to give people more information about their trips even when crowding isn’t so closely tied to a public health crisis.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.