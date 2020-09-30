‘Off trail, lost, and cold’ — Arlington hiker, 54, rescued from Monadnock State Park in N.H.

His rescue came after two other Massachusetts men died in September climbing rocks in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. A third man died when he fell from Arethusa Falls, which has an average height of 70 feet, around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

In a statement, New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the hiker as Yogesh Shridhare.

A 54-year-old Arlington man got lost while hiking Monadnock State Park in New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon and was in the “early stages of hypothermia” when rescuers found him several hours later, authorities said.

The man had been hiking with two friends in the White Mountains and had gone ahead of them on the trail to the top of the falls, officials said in a statement. When they arrived at the falls, the pair found their friend’s body.

Shridhare, the statement said, called 911 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that he “was off trail, lost, and cold.”

The 911 Bureau of Emergency Communications, officials said, managed to provide GPS coordinates for Shridhare, who was “over 1000′ in the woods north of the Pumpelly Trail.” A conservation officer tried to guide him back to the trail over the phone, but he couldn’t work the compass on his cell, the statement said.

Two Fish and Game conservation officers spotted Shridhare at 7:55 p.m., according to the statement.

“Shridhare was not properly dressed for the conditions and was in the early stages of hypothermia," the statement said. “He was wearing shorts and a light-weight long-sleeved shirt and was soaking wet. Conservation Officers provided him with warm clothes, water, and a headlamp. Getting Shridhare out of the woods and back to the trail proved difficult due to rain, wind, and fog.”

Shridhare and the officers reached headquarters at 11 p.m., and he was given a ride back to his vehicle at the Birchtoft Trail Head, the statement said.

Authorities said Shridhare had started his hike around 1 p.m. and reached the summit of Mount Monadnock two hours later.

“After summiting, Shridhare lost the trail due to the low-visibility weather conditions,” the statement said. “This incident could have had a much different outcome had Shridhare not been able to make a call from his cellular phone. That particular area of Mount Monadnock is known for spotty cellular phone coverage.”

Officials urged hikers to visit www.hikesafe.com for a list of recommended hiking equipment.

“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to prepare for the unexpected, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment," the statement said. “Never rely on a cellular phone for rescue.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

