Power outages put a damper on students’ virtual learning in several communities

“Please be advised that there are intermittent power outages across the city that are impacting our students' ability to log on to remote learning,” officials wrote on the Brockton Public Schools Facebook page. “We expect delays in students logging on and all absences due to the power outage will be excused. Parents/guardians have been notified via an all call message and have been instructed to have their children log on if/when they are able.”

The power outages that resulted from Wednesday’s strong winds interrupted virtual learning programs in several school districts.

In Stoughton, Superintendent John Marcus posted a note on Facebook to let families know how the power outages could impact online classes.

“Hey hey Stoughton. Way more blustery than expected today!” Marcus wrote. “Power is out in many places. There may be interruptions to synchronous portions of the day. We recognize folks without power won’t be able to log in yet. Don’t worry about attendance right now. Just stay safe and connect with your teachers later.”

Jill Proulx, the superintendent of the Silver Lake Regional School District, announced that there would be no remote learning at Silver Lake Regional High School and Silver Lake Regional Middle School on Wednesday.

“Due to power and internet outages at the Silver Lake campus and in neighborhoods throughout the region, there will be no remote learning for Silver Lake Regional High School and Silver Lake Regional Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 30th, 2020,” she wrote in an announcement on the district’s website. “Students who attend Halifax Elementary School, Kingston Elementary School, Kingston Intermediate School and Dennett Elementary School still will have remote learning sessions today as scheduled.”

“We recognize some families in the region are experiencing power and/or internet outages, and we have asked staff to provide extensions and support for missed work as needed. Thank you for your flexibility during these times.”









Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.