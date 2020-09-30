Randolph police officer cleared of wrongdoing after striking pedestrian

But the crash was “unavoidable” and might have been fatal for Divens if Elman had not steered away, Quincy police concluded.

Officer Steven Elman struck a 29-year-old Black man, Christopher Divens, on the evening of Aug. 25 while he was responding to a report of domestic violence, according to Quincy police, who were brought in to investigate the crash as an outside agency.

A Randolph police officer who struck a pedestrian while on duty last month was cleared of any wrongdoing by an outside investigation, officials said Wednesday.

The criminal investigation into the incident is now closed. A separate external administrative review is looking into “the totality of incidents and circumstances on Aug. 25, including the pedestrian’s prior motor vehicle crash,” Randolph police said

Randolph Police Chief William Pace said in a statement that the collision “was a deeply unfortunate accident, but it is clear from the outside agency’s report that the accident was unavoidable, and that our Randolph Police Officer made a concerted effort to avoid the crash, which may have made the difference between life and death.”

Elman told an investigator he had “his lights and siren activated,” which surveillance video confirmed, and that he “immediately braked and cut the wheel of his vehicle to the left in an attempt to avoid hitting Divens,” according to the crash reconstruction report from Quincy police.

The officer stopped the car and got out to help Divens, according to the report.

Divens told the Globe he was struck by the police cruiser after a truck smashed into his car and officers had the car towed. He said the cruiser broke his pelvis in two places, and he was hospitalized and treated in a rehabilitation center for weeks after the cruiser struck him.

The Quincy investigator said Divens “refused to speak to me on the advice of his counsel.”

Quincy police found that Divens “was in an area that was not lit very well ... was wearing dark clothing, on his cell phone talking to his wife, not in a marked crosswalk and was in a location that any driver would not expect a pedestrian to be at any hour of the day.”

