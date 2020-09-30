State trooper dragged by motorcyclist in Canton gas station

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was slightly injured Wednesday night when he was struck and dragged by a motorcyclist he was trying to speak with in Canton.
The trooper was dragged a short distance during the confrontation in the Shell gas station on Route 138 around 10:20 p.m., David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.
“The Trooper was dragged from the area of the pumps out into Route 138,” Procopio wrote. “He sustained minor injuries ...The Trooper declined transport to a hospital and remained on the job.”
Authorities are now trying to identify the driver who was one of two motorcyclists stopped at the gas station. "The Trooper was attempting to speak to the motorcyclists because State Police had received a report of motorcycles racing in the area,'' Procopio wrote.
Advertisement
State Police released photos and surveillance video while asking for the public’s help in identifying the two motorcyclists. Anyone with information is asked to contact the State Police barracks in Milton at 617-698-5840.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.