State trooper dragged by motorcyclist in Canton gas station

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was slightly injured Wednesday night when he was struck and dragged by a motorcyclist he was trying to speak with in Canton.

The trooper was dragged a short distance during the confrontation in the Shell gas station on Route 138 around 10:20 p.m., David Procopio, State Police spokesman, wrote in an e-mail.

“The Trooper was dragged from the area of the pumps out into Route 138,” Procopio wrote. “He sustained minor injuries ...The Trooper declined transport to a hospital and remained on the job.”