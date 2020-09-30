A stroll through Boston shows a city awakening

Some six months after Boston effectively powered down, its residents hunkering indoors as a pandemic raged, there are increasing signs that the city is slowly awakening from its hibernation.

Unsmiling parking enforcement officers are finding plenty of targets for their orange-enveloped fines. And in growing numbers, people are rediscovering the simple pleasures of city life — a lazy lunch, real-store shopping, a stroll across the Common — and enjoying what for so long was out of reach.

Outdoor restaurant seating is harder to come by. Car horns are blaring once again, a blast from the pre-pandemic past.

“There are some days I walk down Newbury and I’m shoulder-to-shoulder with people,” said Katie Bourjaily, a senior at Boston University who works at a clothing retailer on Newbury Street. “I guess I’m surprised at how normal it does feel.”

Advertisement

The reemergence continues day by day, even as the COVID-19 numbers from the state — after a summer of downward arcs and dwindling cases — appear to be on the increase in ways troubling to public health officials. Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Wednesday called the recent rise “a jump that we have not seen in the city in quite some time," while raising the possibility of another shutdown.

To be sure, swaths of the city remain relative ghost towns. Countless restaurants have closed at least temporarily, and many for good. Many Financial District buildings have not yet welcomed back the office hordes. The North Station area is nearly deserted, and foot traffic outside Faneuil Hall, typically a hub of tourist activity, remains thin.





But mobility data from the Maryland Transportation Institute seems to back up the idea that people in Massachusetts are venturing out more frequently. Last Saturday, the most recent day from which findings are available, the group’s mobile device data showed that the share of people staying home dipped to 24 percent, a level more common before the virus took hold here in March.

Advertisement

Indeed, take a stroll through the city on a weekday afternoon and it’s easy to see the reemergence.

Delivery drivers unload their bottled water and produce from trucks. From every block, it seems, comes the crack of a jackhammer or the whir of a buzz-saw — construction companies working fast and furious to make up for business lost.

Everywhere there are people — toting shopping bags and pushing strollers and lining up for temperature checks outside the Apple store.

At noon on Monday, outside of Tatte Bakery & Cafe on Boylston Street, each of the dozen or so patio tables was filled. It was much the same down the street, at the restaurant Life Alive, where folks pecked away at laptops and sipped iced drinks as if this was, well, any other September.

Perhaps the surest sign that things are returning to something akin to normal? The line outside Sweetgreen stretched down the block, the desire for a $12 salad undimmed.

On Boylston Street, the Old Town Trolley wasn’t packed full, but it wasn’t empty, either, rumbling through Back Bay as masked visitors peered out at a city that just a few months ago was a kind of urban wasteland.

Even the smells of the city are making a comeback: freshly baked items through the open doors of coffee shops, marijuana along the Commonwealth Avenue Mall.

Advertisement

For many, the return is a welcome one, even if it comes with a few trade-offs.

“One of the really nice things this spring was you could hear the birds sing," said Patricia Buddenhagen, a Back Bay resident out for an afternoon stroll Tuesday with her dog Milenka, a half-Siberian husky, half-American Eskimo mix.

The last time recent BU graduate Mary Conley was in the city, the experience was surreal.

“I’ve never seen the BU campus so empty,” said Conley, who now lives in New York but was in Boston for a doctor’s visit. “Super, super weird.”

But on Monday afternoon, as she watched a steady stream of people pass by from her bench seat near the Boston Public Library, it felt more or less like the days before Biogen and shutdowns and driveway visits.

Take the Public Garden, where people spread out on blankets with books or card games, tourists snapped photos of the Duck Pond, and a young child hoisted herself atop one of Nancy Schon’s famous bronze ducklings.

“The park is the park,” said J.T. Rusnock of Milton, who’d come into the city to run an errand and was now enjoying the day with his wife. “It doesn’t know a pandemic is going on.”

It’s a resurgence that seems poised to continue.

On Tuesday, despite the rise in recent statewide cases, Governor Charlie Baker announced that low-risk communities may begin reopening performance venues to as many as 250 people, while additional visitors will be allowed at gyms, museums, and libraries.

Advertisement

A full return to normal, of course, is almost certainly months away, if not longer. To date, no vaccines appear particularly close to completion and widespread distribution. And while the state has largely managed to move past its early struggles with the virus, the threat of another wave persists.

So no, the city is not back to where it was. The nightmare is not yet over.

But on a sunny afternoon at the Public Garden, if you squinted hard enough in the early autumn light, you could almost convince yourself it was.

Dugan Arnett can be reached at dugan.arnett@globe.com.