Strong winds, heavy rain leave more than 25,000 without power in Massachusetts

More than 25,000 Massachusetts homes were without power Wednesday morning as heavy rain and strong winds moved across New England.
Potentially damaging winds were expected to continue until about 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said on Twitter. Sunny conditions are expected for the afternoon.
A high wind warning was in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.
“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.
[5:30 am] here is one model radar simulation for today. Showers with embedded heavy downpours this morning across #MA #RI #CT. Strong to #damaging #winds until about 9 am, then beginning to decrease as winds shift from south to west. Then sunshine for this afternoon! #Boston pic.twitter.com/DGJEhLhvz7— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 30, 2020
Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.