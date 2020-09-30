fb-pixel

Strong winds, heavy rain leave more than 25,000 without power in Massachusetts

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated September 30, 2020, 41 minutes ago

More than 25,000 Massachusetts homes were without power Wednesday morning as heavy rain and strong winds moved across New England.

Potentially damaging winds were expected to continue until about 9 a.m., the National Weather Service said on Twitter. Sunny conditions are expected for the afternoon.

A high wind warning was in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of eastern and southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.

