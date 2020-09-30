Our mother had recently fled our abusive father, bringing along her six children, including five daughters she was raising to be feminists, though she’d never have used that term.

If “I Am Woman” was big here during the 1970s, the song was huge in her native Australia. And it was especially so in my home.

I am woman, hear me roar, in numbers too big to ignore. We sang the hell out of that song for years. Like so many women, we’ve spent whole lives trying to make it true.

Tuesday was also, of course, the day of the first debate between President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden — a sickening display that, thanks to the deeply unwell incumbent, gave us a measure of just how wrong we were to think women would be done fighting by now.

Trump behaved in a way that will be nauseatingly familiar to anybody who has seen domestic abuse up close. He demeaned and belittled Biden. He lied and gaslighted. He threw low blows, then played the victim. He sucked all of the oxygen out of the room, badgering and interrupting so that Biden rarely got out a complete thought. Outmatched moderator Chris Wallace was reduced to appeasing the beast in a pathetic attempt to regain control: “Sir, you’ll be happy I’m about to pick up on one of your points to ask the vice president.”

It didn’t work. Trump smashed debate rules, decency, and democratic institutions the way a raging abuser smashes crockery and mirrors. If he can’t have you, America, no one can.

You can write off an abuser’s tirades as betraying weakness, desperation, cowardice. But his blows still bruise.

Would Trump have been more, or less, brutish if the Democrats had nominated Elizabeth Warren or Kamala Harris, either of whom could have cleaned his clock on the issues? You might think he’d check himself some to avoid alienating even more women voters, but the president always goes lower than one thinks humanly possible, or sane. Biden stood on that stage partly because most Democrats didn’t want to take the risk of finding out. Maybe that was the smart move. After all, tens of millions of voters stuck with Trump after he boasted of sexual assault, and continue to do so.

And so there we were, watching two white men in their 70s try to make the abusive third white guy in his 70s engage on issues that will determine the fate of millions who don’t look like them: Black Americans facing the most open racism we’ve seen in decades, women facing the prospect of being dragged back decades — regressions made possible by a president who has demonstrated, time and again, that he has no interest in either group’s needs or dreams.

The president cannot bring himself to condemn white nationalists because he is a white nationalist. The Proud Boys heard his “stand back and stand by” comment on Tuesday night for the call to arms it was. Trump and his allies are trying to convince Americans that the only alternative to white supremacy is anarchy. That, as he put it last night, recognizing systemic racism is at odds with “the core values of this country.” He’s onto something there, but not in the way he thinks.

If he can’t convince enough Americans that the alternative to his reelection will be chaos, he will make it so. If he can’t suppress enough votes to “win” the election, he will try to take it after the fact, with help from Amy Coney Barrett, whose nomination to the US Supreme Court Trump and the hypocritical GOP are ramming through.

Heaven help Black Americans if he prevails. And immigrants. And women, too. Conservatives are certain Coney Barrett will help overturn Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion. But Trump and the GOP are trying to pass her off as a feminist, using her to immunize themselves against charges of misogyny, just like they trucked out all of those Black speakers during their convention to convince us they aren’t racist.

Will it work? Roe was decided in 1973, the year after Helen Reddy’s anthem caught fire. Those were bleak times, for women in my family, for women everywhere.

We can’t let this abuser send us back there.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.