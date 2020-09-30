Walsh says positive COVID-19 cases increasing in Boston; hopes to avoid another shutdown

“That is a jump that we have not seen in the city in quite some time,” Walsh said, adding that Boston will not be moving forward with Step 2 of Phase III of the state’s reopening plan that takes effect Oct. 5.

Speaking during his regular briefing at City Hall, Walsh said the seven-day average for positive tests in Boston for the week ending Sept. 26 was 3.5 percent, up from 2.2 percent the week before.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday morning that positive COVID-19 cases have recently ticked up, and that officials are working to avoid having to “shut down” the city again.

That means, Walsh said, that indoor performance venues in Boston will remain closed and outdoor venues will maintain a 25 percent capacity limit, and businesses such as trampoline parks, roller rinks, laser tag, and fitting rooms at retail outlets remain closed.

He added that “we’re going to be in the red tonight,” referring to the highest-risk red category for cities and towns with more than eight positive cases per 100,000 people. He said the city’s continuing its targeted outreach to neighborhoods hit hard by the virus and urged people to continue avoiding large gatherings, practicing physical distancing, and washing hands frequently, among other safeguards.

“We have made incredible progress in the last few months and we still have the ability to protect and continue that process,” Walsh said, adding that he’s “concerned about the elderly resident. I’m concerned about the nursing home resident.”

He said that if a 21-year-old person gets COVID, the data says they may not have severe health outcomes, but “your parents won’t be okay, you’re grandparents won’t be okay.”

Walsh was also asked about Tuesday night’s presidential debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, whom the mayor supports.

“I thought last night was an opportunity for a conversation around what the future of America is going to look like,” Walsh said. “One candidate came prepared to have that conversation, the other one clearly didn’t.”

The Democratic mayor and former labor leader also chided Trump for his call during the debate for supporters to observe polling locations on Election Day, which Walsh described as a call for “violence at polling locations.”

“That will not happen in Boston,” Walsh said, adding that Trump “embarrassed himself" during the debate. “No one will come to a voting location and intimidate any voter in the city of Boston.”

Anyone who tries to do so, he said, will be arrested and prosecuted.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.