Ex-FBI director Comey again denies probe of Russia’s ties to Trump campaign involved politics

Comey defended the FBI’s handling of the investigation, including his decision to open it. But he acknowledged, as he has before, that his initial claims were wrong that a wiretap of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page, was properly handled and conceded the bureau had been sloppy on that aspect of the broader inquiry.

With another presidential election looming, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee were eager to portray Trump as a victim of a politically motivated smear by the FBI that unfairly cast a shadow over his presidency. And they contended that Comey was the ringleader.

WASHINGTON — Former FBI director James Comey testified Wednesday before a Republican-led Senate committee seeking to discredit the investigation he opened during the 2016 election into ties between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Advertisement

He testified by video from his home.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the Judiciary Committee chairman, renewed his criticism of the FBI’s investigation of ties between Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.

The panel has for months pounded away at the inquiry, building its work on an investigation by the Justice Department’s independent inspector general, Michael E. Horowitz, that found evidence of negligence and errors in one narrow aspect of the investigation: the FBI’s applications to wiretap Page. But where the inspector general concluded there was no evidence of illegal activity or a politically motivated plot by senior department officials, Graham insists there may have been.

Comey signed off on some of the certifications for the warrant applications and, as director, was the top bureau official responsible for the investigation until he was fired by Trump in the spring of 2017.

But in an opening statement, Graham more narrowly trained his focus on the secret wiretap warrants and made nary a mention of Comey.

“I’m saying this to my Democratic friends: If it happened to us, it could happen to you. Every American should be worried about this,” Graham said. “This is not just an abuse of power against Mr. Page and the Trump campaign. This is a system failure.”

Advertisement

The committee has already publicly questioned two former deputy attorneys general, Rod Rosenstein and Sally Yates, who oversaw the Russia investigation and signed off on the applications for the secret wiretap warrants targeting Page. Both expressed regret for errors identified by Horowitz but dismissed assertions by Republicans on the panel that their actions were politically motivated or that Trump’s campaign need not have been investigated.

Democrats have opposed Graham at every turn, accusing him of abusing his Senate powers to help Trump and take attention from the continuing Russian threat. On Wednesday, they said he was unfairly trying to discredit the entire investigation based on one small aspect of it, a dossier of unverified information compiled by a British former spy, Christopher Steele, that investigators relied in part on to secure court permission for the Page wiretaps.

“Those errors were serious, but the errors and the so-called Steele dossier — and this is important — played no part in the broader Russia investigation,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, the panel’s top Democrat.

She noted that of the 10 people interviewed in the committee’s investigation, not one had claimed anything different.

Comey, who had not testified before Congress since Horowitz’s report was released in December, remained steadfast in his decision to open the investigation, arguing the FBI had sufficient reason to scrutinize the ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Advertisement

“In the main, it was done by the book, it was appropriate and it was essential that it be done,” Comey said under questioning by Graham. “Overall I am proud of the work, but there are parts of it we will talk about that are concerning.”

Comey described the problems with the wiretap as sloppy and problematic and, pressed by Graham, said he would not have signed off on the warrant applications knowing what he does now.

“The collection of omissions, failure to consider updates, to communicate between the team trying to figure out what’s true or not true in the Steele material and the team investigating Carter Page — it’s embarrassing, it’s sloppy, I’ve run out of words,” Comey said.

“There is no indication — the inspector general would say it if he found it — that people were doing bad things on purpose,” he added, “but that doesn’t make it any less concerning or embarrassing.”

He noted earlier that the wiretap applications were a small part of the larger inquiry into links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“The overarching investigation was very important — the Page slice of it, far less given the scope,” Comey said.

Comey also decried Attorney General William Barr’s denunciations of the investigation, including his assertion that the FBI lacked sufficient reason to open it.

“He says that a lot — I have no idea what on earth he’s talking about,” Comey said, noting that the special counsel who took over the investigation, Robert Mueller, secured dozens of indictments and that a bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee inquiry found that onetime Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort shared proprietary campaign information with a known Russian intelligence officer.

Advertisement

“The notion that the attorney general believes that was an illegitimate endeavor to investigate? That mystifies me,” Comey added.

Comey said that he had closely followed the Justice Department’s request in May that a federal judge throw out the case against Trump’s former national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.