These are the Mass. communities that cannot move forward with reopening, according to the state

Twenty-nine communities will not move forward with reopening more of their economies next week, state officials announced Wednesday.
Boston was placed in the “red zone” of communities most at risk for COVID-19, a designation given to communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days.
The cities and towns that are considered lower risk and will move forward with reopening on Monday have not been placed in the red in any of the last three weekly reports from the Department of Public Health.
Here’s a list of the communities that can’t move into Step 2 of Phase 3:
- Attleboro
- Avon
- Boston
- Chelsea
- Dedham
- Dracut
- Everett
- Framingham
- Haverhill
- Holliston
- Lawrence
- Lowell
- Lynn
- Lynnfield
- Marlborough
- Methuen
- Middleton
- Monson
- Nantucket
- New Bedford
- North Andover
- Plainville
- Revere
- Saugus
- Springfield
- Tyngsborough
- Winthrop
- Worcester
- Wrentham
Here’s a look at what changes in Step 2 of Phase 3:
- Indoor performance venues can open with 50 percent capacity and a maximum of 250 people
- Outdoor performance venue capacity increases to 50 percent with a maximum of 250 people
- For arcades and indoor and outdoor recreation businesses, capacity increases to 50 percent and additional Step 2 activities like laser tag, roller rinks, obstacle courses, and trampolines can open
- Fitting rooms can open in all types of retail stores
- Gyms, museums, libraries, and driving and flight schools can increase their capacities to 50 percent
