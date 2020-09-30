These are the Mass. communities that cannot move forward with reopening, according to the state

Twenty-nine communities will not move forward with reopening more of their economies next week, state officials announced Wednesday.

Boston was placed in the “red zone” of communities most at risk for COVID-19, a designation given to communities that have had more than 8 cases per 100,000 residents in the last 14 days.

The cities and towns that are considered lower risk and will move forward with reopening on Monday have not been placed in the red in any of the last three weekly reports from the Department of Public Health.