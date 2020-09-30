America needs to cut off Trump’s drug of choice: power

The mere fear of losing it triggered a disturbing, rage-filled performance from the president, who before sowing chaos at the debate in Cleveland Tuesday night, suggested drug tests for his opponent. But Trump — not Democratic challenger Joe Biden — is the addict. And America is Trump’s supplier. If voters don’t cut him off in November, the country is as morally sick as he is.

One person on the presidential debate stage really was on drugs. It was President Trump — high on the dangerous drug of power.

Trailing in national and key battleground polls, Trump needed a major reset. That didn’t happen. Acting presidential for once might have swayed some undecided voters. But unless Mussolini is your role model, there was nothing presidential about this angry, menacing, red-faced bully. For sure, Trump fired up the white supremacist vote, after declining to condemn the hate group Proud Boys, and instead telling them to “stand back and stand by.” And his unbudgeable base of deplorables will be happy he’s still refusing to say he will abide by election results.

But for everyone else, the only path to normalcy, decency, and democracy goes through Biden. This is especially true for female voters, who already preferred Biden to Trump by a wide margin. In fact, after watching Trump in action, even Judge Amy Coney Barrett, his Supreme Court nominee, should have trouble voting for him, if she is as decent as her admirers say.

Biden was not overly inspirational or articulate, but his performance was sturdy enough to fend off Trump’s wild accusations of senility. He had his best moments when he spoke directly to the camera. For example, when Trump launched his first attack on the business dealings of Biden’s son Hunter, the former vice president said, “It’s not about my family or his family, it’s about you, the American people.” He also scored some decent points on Trump’s inept handling of the coronavirus pandemic. But Biden went nasty, too, calling Trump a “clown” and “the worst president America has ever had.” At one point, he muttered, “Will you shut up, man?”

But with his alpha-male delivery, Trump reigns supreme when it comes to insults. This president is in his element when he’s deriding others. When Biden said that many people would die from COVID-19 unless Trump got “a lot smarter, a lot quicker,” Trump shot back with this: “You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me.” Who else but Trump would pivot to Hunter Biden after Biden brought up his late son, Beau, who earned a Bronze Star for his military service in Iraq and died of a brain tumor in 2015? “I don’t know Beau. I know Hunter,” said Trump, once again raising false allegations about Hunter Biden’s business dealings and mentioning his struggles with drugs. Biden shot back: “He’s fixed it. He’s worked on it. I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my son.”

To Trump’s admirers, his low blows are signs of strength. That’s what’s sad and scary.

There was no real policy debate, just bickering, yelling, and talking over each other and moderator Chris Wallace. To borrow from Shakespeare, it was all sound and fury, signifying nothing but Trump’s addiction to power. The question after this performance: No matter what the polls say today, are there still enough American voters ready and willing to feed Trump’s habit?

An early surge of Democratic mail-in voting provides hope for a Biden victory, but no guarantee. In the first post-debate poll, done for CNN, viewers saw Biden as the winner and Trump the loser — by about the same margin Hillary Clinton was declared the winner in her first 2016 debate with Trump.

That it’s still possible to fear that Trump somehow prevails shows how far this country has sunk into his slime.

How Trump reacted to the threat of losing it shows how addictive power can be. Withdrawal will be ugly for him, but beautiful for the country.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.