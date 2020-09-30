Baker, Trump have a thing or two to say to each other

Governor Charlie Baker deserves praise for making clear that mail-in balloting works fine and that doubts about the process being sown by President Trump are without factual basis ( “Trump blasts Baker over mail-in voting,” Page A1, Sept. 26). Yet every small step that Baker takes in disassociating himself from the lies and dishonesty Trump promulgates accentuates the governor’s failure to take the single step that would forever show that he did everything he could to defeat the creeping fascism that Trump represents. That step, of course, would be to break with his party and endorse Joe Biden for president.

Nothing demonstrates better how badly Baker needs to break with today’s Republican Party than the fact that Jim Lyons, Massachusetts GOP chairman, repeated Trump’s preposterous assertions about mail-in voting. Like so many Trump supporters, Lyons sounds like a member of a cult, unable or unwilling to see that the entire brouhaha over mailed ballots is a delusion, invented by Trump not to prevent voting fraud but rather to give him an excuse to refuse to accept the results of the election. Lyons, like so many party leaders, has learned that his role is to repeat lies that his dear leader gives him. That’s today’s GOP. Is Baker really holding back from endorsing a Democrat because of some loyalty to a party like that?

The election is fast approaching. Reputations, including Baker’s, hang in the balance. He needs to show that he did everything he could to defeat the societal sickness represented by Trumpism, and only a strong and unambiguous endorsement of Biden would ensure Baker’s reputation as a leader of integrity. Short of that, he will be remembered for failing to rise to the occasion.

Marc Springer

Brookline





She would like to have seen more outrage from governor

While I appreciate Governor Baker’s strong response to President Trump’s latest claims of voter fraud (“ ‘Appalling,’ Baker says of Trump remark,” Metro, Sept. 25), they should not have shocked or surprised him. Donald Trump has been setting the stage for election disruption for a long time.

Following the 2016 presidential election, Trump falsely claimed that thousands of Massachusetts voters had been bused into New Hampshire to illegally vote for Hillary Clinton. Everyone knew this was not true; there was never so much as a single cellphone photo for confirmation. But instead of defending his constituents, Baker dodged the question, saying, “I don’t know much about what goes on in New Hampshire.”

Sadly for the country, what we are seeing now is the end result of Baker and others refusing to speak out for years.

Susan Caulfield

Cambridge





If we’re going to have name-calling . . .

Re “Trump blasts Baker over mail-in voting”: The president calls Charlie Baker a RINO —Republican in name only — because of Baker’s well-justified criticism of Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy at almost every level. That is astounding, coming as it has from America’s first and, God help us, only PINO.

Harvey Schmidt

Gardner