Police deserve applause for making arrest

Re “SJC takes on racial profiling by police” (Page A1, Sept. 18): Let me see if I understand this. According to the Globe, two officers from the Boston Police gang unit stop a Mercedes SUV in Dorchester being driven by a man while the car is registered to a woman. It was missing a registration sticker. Upon approaching the vehicle, they recognize the man from the gang members database and find that he had active warrants. They arrested him and found a gun in a bag in the back seat.

And there is something wrong with this?

These police officers should be applauded.