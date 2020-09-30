The strategy from here: It’s Trump’s taxes, stupid, and Biden’s vision of a better way

Re “Trump pays little in federal income tax” (Page A1) and “Republicans in a sprint to confirm Judge Barrett” (Page A2), in Monday’s edition: Circumstances have caught up with the Democrats regarding the Supreme Court. Awful as it is, the party lost this one. Instead of demeaning themselves in futile parliamentary tactics and calls for improbable governmental overhauls, Democrats should call out this Machiavellian power play for what it is and move on. Don’t stoop even to attending the nomination hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Boycott them — quietly, with dignity — and move on.

The revelations about the president’s taxes merit our full attention. A battle over the court will distract from the issues uncovered by the reporting of The New York Times.