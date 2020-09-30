Evaluating the Celtics' key bench players, from Marcus Smart to Enes Kanter

The second in a three-part series of individual evaluations of the Celtics. This section includes the main players in the bench rotations.

Marcus Smart: Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward have all been All-Stars. But Smart is the heartbeat of this team, and his teammates will be the first to admit it. For the second consecutive season, Smart was named to the NBA’s All-Defense first team, and there is plenty of reason to believe that streak will only grow in the years to come.

Smart is a capable starter, and it was a luxury for coach Brad Stevens to be able to plug him in when players like Walker or Hayward were injured. But Smart is one of the few players capable of completely flipping the tone of a game with one or two plays, and there is something to be said for the value in bringing such a firecracker off the bench.

It's not been uncommon for Marcus Smart (36) to go all-out in pursuit of an out-of-bounds loose ball, such as he did here in the NBA Eastern Conference finals. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Smart has also emerged as one of Boston’s more dependable playmakers. He averaged a career-high and team-leading 4.9 assists this year. It has become lazy to criticize Smart for his abilities as a 3-point shooter. He connected on a respectable 34.7 percent of his tries this season. If there is a nitpick, though, it’s that he should work to refine his shot selection. The Celtics need him to take open shots, but he is not such a dynamic scorer that he needs to force them.

Grade: A-minus

Grant Williams: Williams had a bit of an awkward start to his NBA career, missing 25 consecutive 3-pointers. He was never known as a knockdown shooter, but he certainly wasn’t known as a bricklayer, either. After he finally made one from beyond the arc, he went on to shoot 33.8 percent over the rest of the year, which is much more in line with his capabilities. In the playoffs, believe it or not, Williams led the NBA in 3-point shooting, connecting on 58.8 percent of his tries, as he found a comfort zone in the corners.

Grant Williams stood his ground in the frontcourt and battled against the Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo in the Eastern Conference finals. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

With all of Boston’s scoring weapons, Williams will have plenty of open opportunities to fire away from three. But his greatest value to this team comes at the other end of the court. He is a strong, sturdy and intelligent defensive player who is capable of guarding all five positions. Even though Williams is just 6-6, Stevens became comfortable deploying him as a center, and for a stretch in Boston’s Game 6 conference finals loss to the Heat, he was the only one who could slow down Bam Adebayo. Williams is just 21 years old, and appears to be a very good value after being selected 21st overall in last year’s draft.

Grade: B

Robert Williams: Williams is one of the more confusing players of the Stevens era. At times, when he is flying through the air for majestic dunks and blocked shots, he looks primed to be a powerful center of the future on a roster that is built around Tatum and Jaylen Brown. And at others, he ends up puzzlingly out of position and allowing an opposing big man a wide open dunk, or a jump shot on a pick-and-pop.

Robert Williams (44) gave the Celtics a shot-blocking presence in the paint. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Still, Williams is just 22, and his learning curve was slowed after he missed about half of the season due to a hip bone edema. So the optimism about his potential is still there. It’s also encouraging that some of his brightest moments came in the playoffs, including a powerful stretch in the conference semifinal win over the Raptors. Williams led the NBA in field goal percentage during the postseason, connecting on 74.2 percent of his shots. They were mostly dunks, but he flashed an improving mid-range game, too. At some point the Celtics will need some more clarity at the center position, and Williams will get every chance to claim that spot.

Grade: B-minus

Semi Ojeleye: There was a time that Ojeleye was viewed as the Celtics' defensive stopper of the future, a freight train of a man who was called upon to defend everyone from LeBron James to Giannis Antetokounmpo. While Ojeleye still gets those opportunities and still seems to have Stevens’s trust, his stock as a stopper has flattened a bit. He’ll turn 26 in December, and over his first three seasons his role hasn’t really changed.

Semi Ojeleye's production at the 3-point arc improved this season, which could bode well for his future as a Celtics' role player. Michael Reaves/Getty

Ojeleye’s 3-point shooting did spike from just under 32 percent over his first two seasons to 37.8 this year. If he can just maintain that number, he’ll have a long NBA career as a role player. (He also made 87.5 percent of his free throws.)

Ojeleye’s minus-1.5 net rating was the only negative rating among Boston’s regular rotation players, but his $1.75 million non-guaranteed salary next year is one of the best bargains on the team.

Grade: C-plus

Enes Kanter: No player on the roster vacillated between having great value and being all but unplayable as much as Kanter. His strengths as a rebounder and second-chance scorer are unmatched on this team. But he was extremely vulnerable in pick-and-roll situations on defense, and teams knew it. Kanter doesn’t have defensive versatility and just doesn’t have the skill set of a player who generally thrives in a Stevens system.

Nevertheless, the advanced stats adored him. The Celtics outscored opponents by 9.9 points per 100 possessions with Kanter on the floor during the regular season, a net rating among rotation players that trailed only Tatum. In the playoffs, that figure ballooned to plus-16.9. The next closest rotation player was Smart, at plus-6.6.

Enes Kanter's offensive rebounding and second-chance scoring were his unquestioned strengths on the team. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Kanter has a $5 million player option for next season, and it’s hard to guess his decision. He played just 16.9 minutes per game, his lowest average since 2012-13, and could seek a larger role elsewhere. But the NBA has shifted away from traditional centers over the years anyway, and he might not find a more lucrative offer. Also, he seemed genuinely happy in Boston, a place where his outspoken nature about social and political issues has been embraced.

Grade: B-minus

Brad Wanamaker: Stevens’s postgame praise of Wanamaker followed a familiar theme, with Boston’s coach usually referring to the veteran point guard with some variation of “pro.” Of course, all of these players are pros, but Stevens had a real fondness for Wanamaker’s work ethic, team-first focus, and willingness to accept any role.

Wanamaker doesn’t specialize in spectacular, but he became a key part of Boston’s attack after being used sparingly last year, especially as Walker battled knee issues. Also, Wanamaker led the NBA in free throw percentage this season, connecting on 92.6 percent of his attempts. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Grade: B





