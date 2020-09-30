Freddie Freeman wins offense-optional series opener for Atlanta

What began as a pitching showdown between between Cy Young contenders Trevor Bauer of the Reds and Atlanta’s Max Fried devolved into a strikeout contest. The teams combined for a postseason record 37 Ks — 21 by the Braves.

The East champion Braves won the first game of a postseason series for the first time since the 2001 NL Division Series and can wrap up the best-of-three series on Thursday. If they do, it will snap a record-tying streak of 10 straight playoff round losses.

Freddie Freeman singled home the winning run in the 13th inning, finally ending the longest scoreless duel in postseason history as the Braves defeated the Cincinnati Reds, 1-0, in the opener of their NL wild-card series on Wednesday in Atlanta.

After a couple of hits in the 13th against Archie Bradley, Freeman drove one into center field off Amir Garrett against a five-man infield with one out to end a game that dragged on for more than 4½ hours. A four-time All-Star, Freeman produced another big year in a pandemic-shortened season after a battle with COVID-19 in July so severe that he said he prayed: “Please don’t take me.”

“That’s the guy we want up there,” manager Brian Snitker said.

A.J. Minter escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the top of the 13th for the win — the third straight inning the Reds pushed a runner to third, but couldn’t get him another 90 feet.

The clubs combined to use 14 pitchers in the first postseason game to be scoreless after 11 innings. With the designated runner at second base no longer in play for postseason games, two teams that rely heavily on the long ball took turns just flailing away at the plate.

Bauer certainly lived up to his billing as one of baseball’s best pitchers. The outspoken right-hander became the first pitcher in big league history to record 12 strikeouts with no walks, while allowing no runs and two or fewer hits in a postseason start. He was lifted after retiring the first two hitters in the eighth, doing the Braves chop on his way to the dugout.

Fried went nearly pitch for pitch with the Cincinnati ace, working seven scoreless innings.

Houston advances as Twins swept again

Carlos Correa hit a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning for the Houston Astros, who produced another stifling pitching performance and swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory in Minneapolis, extending the Twins record postseason losing streak to 18.

Nine months after Houston’s rules-breaking, sign-stealing system was revealed, the Astros advanced to the Division Series in Los Angeles. As the sixth seed, they’ll face the Oakland Athletics or Chicago White Sox in a best-of-five matchup starting Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since winning Game 1 of their Division Series at the New York Yankees on Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven rounds lost. In two games against the Astros, one of baseball’s most potent lineups — without third baseman Josh Donaldson, it should be noted — mustered only two runs and seven hits.

Kyle Tucker hit two RBI singles for the Astros and made a key throw from left field for the inning-ending out in the fifth.

Rookie Cristian Javier worked three hitless innings in relief for the victory in his postseason debut and Ryan Pressly pitched a perfect ninth against his former team, giving the Houston bullpen a total of 9⅔ scoreless innings in this wild card series with three hits allowed.

Nelson Cruz gave the Twins an RBI double for a second straight game, this time in the fourth inning against starter Jose Urquidy. Luis Arraez aggressively tried to score from first base, but Correa took the throw from Tucker and fired home to beat Arraez to the plate to preserve the tie.

Then in the seventh against losing pitcher Cody Stashak, Correa drove a 1-0 slider into the tarp-covered seats above right-center field for his 12th home run in 52 playoff games.

Alex Kirilloff, the 2016 first-round draft pick, played right field to become the first Twins player in history to make his major league debut in a postseason game. Byron Buxton was held out of the starting lineup, perhaps due to concussion symptoms that kept him out of the last two regular season games. He was used as a pinch-runner for Cruz in the eighth inning, and was picked off.

Kirilloff went 1-for-4, flying out to end a bases-loaded rally in the first.

Oakland's Mark Canha makes a leaping catch at the wall to take a potential extra-base hit and RBI away from Yoan Moncada during the Athletics' season-extending win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Oakland makes it interesting, but forces deciding game with White Sox

Marcus Semien and Khris Davis homered early and the Oakland Athletics held off José Abreu and the Chicago White Sox, 5-3, to send their AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3.

A’s reliever Jake Diekman walked home a run in the ninth, then retired the big-hitting Abreu on a sharp grounder to end it and even the best-of-three wild-card matchup at 1-all.

Game 3 is Thursday at the Coliseum. The White Sox went 14-0 in the regular season against left-handed starters during the regular season and beat southpaw Jesús Luzardo in the opener. A’s manager Bob Melvin acknowledged it might make him reconsider who to start with the season on the line — perhaps righty Mike Fiers over lefty Sean Manaea.

Chicago also did not initially commit to a Thursday starter.

Chris Bassitt allowed one run on six hits in seven-plus innings during an impressive postseason debut as the AL West champion A’s snapped a six-game postseason losing streak dating to 2013, and five straight when facing elimination. Things got interesting when Bassitt, drafted by the White Sox before being traded to Oakland in December 2014, gave way to Liam Hendriks after a leadoff single to Tim Anderson in the eighth with a 5-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer one out later.

Hendriks surrendered a pair of two-out singles in the ninth and walked Yoán Moncada to load the bases. Diekman relieved and walked Grandal to bring home a run.

Abreu, at the top of the list of AL MVP candidates, hit a hard grounder to second base as Diekman earned a tough save.

Oakland hit three consecutive one-out singles in the first against Dallas Keuchel, and rookie second baseman Nick Madrigal’s fielding error allowed two runs to score. Keuchel exited after 3⅓ innings having allowed five runs — three earned — and six hits.

Also for Chicago, Eloy Jiménez was out for a fifth straight game as he nurses a sprained right foot. Jiménez went through extensive baseball work Monday and still experienced soreness.

Marlins lose Starling Marte, but beats Cubs in Game 1

Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs, 5-1, to open their NL wild-card series at Wrigley Field. Jesús Aguilar also homered and Sandy Alcantara pitched three-hit ball into the seventh in Miami’s first postseason game since it won the World Series in 2003.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series is Thursday. Yu Darvish starts for the Central champion Cubs, while rookie right-hander Sixto Sánchez pitches for upstart Miami, looking to make an unexpected division series trip in the same season that roughly half the roster was sidelined by COVID-19.

The Marlins may be without center fielder Starling Marte, however, who was struck in the left hand by a fastball in the ninth inning. ESPN is reporting the pitch broke Marte’s hand, though the Marlins are yet to confirm more than a contusion. Marte was hit in the brim of his helmet by a pitch in Miami’s regular-season finale, the same game in which pitcher Jose Ureña had his forearm fractured (and his season ended) by a comebacker.

Miami was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position before Dickerson drove Hendricks' 106th pitch just over the wall in left-center for his first career playoff homer, erasing the Cubs' 1-0 lead on a cool, blustery afternoon. After Hendricks was pulled by first-year manager David Ross, Marte singled and Aguilar hit a drive to right off Jeremy Jeffress for his third career playoff homer.