James White, Damien Harris return to practice with Patriots

White missed the last week as he spent time with his family following the death of his father, Tyrone , and the hospitalization of his mother, Lisa , after an automobile accident in South Florida.

As usual, White led the running back line during individual drills during the window media was allowed to watch practice.

Devin McCourty said it was a big boost to have White, a fellow captain, back in the building.

Advertisement

"It’s awesome. Just having him around us from a selfish standpoint, I think, we love having him around,'' said McCourty. “Ultimately, we want him to do what’s best for him and his family. You go through things sometimes, it’s a good feeling just to be back in a normal setting. Back with a bunch of people who care about you and being able to lean on that support. So, we were excited knowing he was coming back this week and having him back in the locker room, being able to catch up with him, and laugh, and have some good times with James is great, and we look forward to him just being back with us.”

Harris (thumb) and Olszewski (foot) were placed on injured reserve after camp broke, meaning they would have to miss at least three weeks. Harris, who had a light wrap on his left hand, whipped through agility drills, and Olszewski looked sharp as he made his cuts running routes during the full-pads workout.

Nose tackle Beau Allen and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste also are eligible to return but were not spotted at practice.

Center David Andrews (thumb) and linebacker Josh Uche (foot) also are on IR, but they aren’t eligible to return for two more weeks.

Advertisement

Clubs have 21 days to activate a player off IR once they begin practicing.

"The first step would be to practice a player that’s on injured reserve, and then whether he would be active or not would depend on what happened during the course of the week,'' coach Bill Belichick said prior to practice. "Sometimes, those guys, they’re not ready to play as soon as they start practicing. They need another week or two. So, if we do that, it would be just based on that player’s individual situation and how we can evaluate that guy during the time that we have to look at him, whether that’s a week, two weeks, three weeks, whatever it is.''

Same teams, but different

New England has faced Sunday’s opponent, Kansas City, six times since 2014, so there’s plenty of film to look back and learn from. Of course, Tom Brady was pulling the Patriots' trigger in all of those matchups (record: 3-3), so are those films worth watching?

Chiefs coach Andy Reid thinks so.

"Well, some of the things are the same, but they’re mixing it up and I think what you see is, they play to the strength of the players,'' Reid said Wednesday.

Reid said the Patriots’ coaching staff deserves credit for adjusting and adapting quickly from Brady to Cam Newton.

"So that’s what they’re doing, and it’s a tribute to them for coaching that way,'' Reid said. “That’s what I see. Listen, you’re following the greatest ever [Brady] with a guy who is a great player, too [Newton], so it’s a unique situation and they’re making it, just with different strengths. They’re doing a nice job with it.”

Advertisement

Reid seems some similarities with the way Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is employing Newton to what he did when he was the Broncos' coach in 2010.

"Josh, we saw what he did with Tim Tebow and now you’re seeing it with Cam,'' Reid said. "Just doing it a little different because Cam’s got an unbelievable arm and has probably a little better feel for the pass game than what Tim did. But he’s using every factor of Cam. I think Cam’s enjoying that. They’re playing really good football there.''

Attendance report

Sony Michel, who rushed for 117 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Raiders, was among the Patriots limited in practice, because of a quadriceps injury. Also limited were: receiver Julian Edelman (knee), left tackle Isaiah Wynn (calf), and defensive tackle Adam Butler (shoulder). Special teamer Cody Davis (ribs) did not participate … One player who won’t be thinking much about the recent history of this series is Stephon Gilmore. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year is more concerned with the here and now. "[The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes] is a great quarterback. He has great weapons. It’s a new year, you know, [there’s] changes every year. They’ve got new players, we’ve got new players, so you just got to prepare well this week,'' he said. "You’ve got to practice hard. And you know, we’ve got to play well on Sunday. It’s going to take all 11 guys each and every play. That’s what it’s going to take for us to come out and win.'' … While talking about the New England connections of two of his assistants, Brendan Daly (former Patriots coach) and Steve Spagnuolo, Reid pointed out that Spaguolo, a Grafton native, is "right back from where you ‘pahk the cah.’ ''

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.