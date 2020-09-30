Rangers buy out Henrik Lundqvist after 15 record-setting seasons

The New York Rangers bought out the contract of star goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on Wednesday, parting ways with one of the greatest players in franchise history after 15 seasons. In buying out the final year of the 38-year old’s contact and making Lundqvist a free agent, the Rangers will save $3.7 million in salary cap space for next season. Since joining the team in 2005-06, Lundqvist has won the Vezina Trophy (2011-12), led the Rangers to the Stanley Cup Final (2014), and been selected to the All-Star Game five times. He also helped Sweden win gold at the 2006 Turin Olympics. Lundqvist played in 887 games, posting a 459-310-96 record with a 2.43 goals-against average. He owns almost every goalie record in team history, including victories, shutouts (64), playoff wins, and games played. The man referred to as “The King” was limited to 30 games this past season and had a 10-12-3 record with a career-worst 3.16 goals-against average. The Rangers felt comfortable letting Lundqvist go because of the emergence of younger goaltenders Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev .

NASCAR announced radical changes for 2021 with six road courses, the first dirt race for the Cup Series since 1970, and new stops in Nashville, and Austin, Texas. Cut from the schedule were Kentucky Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. Michigan International Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and Texas Motor Speedway each lost one of two Cup Series points races. Atlanta Motor Speedway and Darlington (S.C.) Speedway each added a second race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway will move the Cup Series cars to its road course after 27 years of racing on the big oval. The revamped “Brickyard Weekend” also will feature a new IndyCar Series race, making it a doubleheader for the second year in a row. Road America in rural Wisconsin and the Circuit of the Americas in Austin are also new road course events on a schedule that already included Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, Watkins Glen (N.Y.), and the Charlotte Roval. To compensate for the loss of the points race at Texas, Speedway Motorsports has moved the All-Star race from Charlotte to Fort Worth. The All-Star race was held in Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway this season, relocated due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bristol will also experiment with a dirt race by filling the 0.533-mile bullring with dirt for the first race of its kind since Richard Petty won at the half-mile State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh on Sept. 30, 1970. The March 28 dirt race will replace Bristol’s traditional spring race as NASCAR chose the track over dozens of existing and proven dirt tracks across the country.

COLLEGES

Minnesota’s Bateman opts back in

Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman was cleared to play this season by the NCAA and Big Ten after initially opting out of the 2020 season in August. While at Penn State, coach James Franklin closed the door on All-America linebacker Micah Parsons returning to the Nittany Lions. The Big Ten postponed its fall football season on Aug. 11, then announced two weeks ago that it would play after all, starting the weekend of Oct. 23. Bateman and Parsons opted out before the Big Ten postponed amid concerns about the pandemic. Bateman caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns last season as a sophomore. Franklin said Parsons had interest in returning, but after discussions with the player and his family, it is not going to happen. Parsons was expected to be one of the best players in the country this season and is a likely high first-round pick in April’s NFL draft. He had 109 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore in 2019 … No. 3 Florida is having trouble selling out Saturday’s home opener against South Carolina, even with just 17,000 tickets available. About 3,000 tickets remained Wednesday afternoon. Those still unsold by Thursday evening will be made available to students. Only 2,000 tickets were earmarked for students during a season drastically altered because of the coronavirus pandemic.

MISCELLANY

Barcelona closing in on American Dest

American right back Sergiño Dest is set to join Spanish League club Barcelona, coach Ronald Koeman said. The Ajax player underwent a medical and the clubs were finalizing transfer details, Koeman said. The 19-year-old has already played important matches with Ajax’s first team, including in the Champions League. Dest has a Surinamese-American father and Dutch mother, but chose to play for the US national team instead of the Netherlands. He set up a goal for the US in a 4-1 win over Canada on Nov. 16, helping the team reach the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. Dest already played for the U.S. at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups … Joshua Kimmich scored the winning goal as host Bayern Munich fought off a two-goal rally and beat Borussia Dortmund, 3-2, to capture the German Super Cup … USA Bobsled and Skeleton is not sending sliders to Europe for at least the first half of the World Cup sliding season, part of a plan to keep its athletes and coaches as safe as possible during the coronavirus pandemic. At a minimum, the Americans are planning to miss four World Cup weekends — two in Sigulda, Latvia, in November and two in Igls, Austria, in December … The Grand Prix Final in figure skating, scheduled for Dec. 10-13 in Beijing, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The International Skating Union gave no new date for the event, which serves as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics.