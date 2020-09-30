Titans-Steelers game postponed in wake of NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak

Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game will be postponed after the NFL announced on Tuesday that there is a COVID-19 outbreak among the Titans.

The game, which was originally scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m., will be played on either Monday or Tuesday of next week, the league said.

The NFL said the move will allow for further testing. On Tuesday, it was revealed that three Titans players and five team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. A fourth positive player test came back positive on Wednesday.