With so much uncertainty, Weston field hockey coach relieved to win season-opener

“I was not sure [what] to expect, it was a weird season-opener,” said Good. “It’s a lot to expect from the kids.”

From a coaching perspective, the 2020 season-opener was pretty stressful. A game of 11-on-11 will now be played 7-on-7 this fall, one of a number of modifications implemented by the MIAA to adhere to regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. And those seven players per side now have more ground to cover, while donning a mask fulltime.

At the end of 60 tiring minutes and a satisfying 3-0 win at Dual County League rival Wayland Wednesday afternoon, Weston field hockey coach Kim Good acknowledged the obvious.

But her Wildcats struck first, with senior captain Jackie Goode connecting with seven minutes and 16 seconds left in the second quarter before fellow captain Maya Malenfant and sophomore Haven Trodden connected in the second half.

“There is a lot of running, and they are doing it with masks,” said Good, starting her seventh season at Weston.

Both sides were making sprints up and down the new field turf at Wayland. It was the first varsity game on the surface after the cancellation of spring sports. The players were exhausted at the horn, but with a 23-player roster featuring 10 seniors, Good was able to sub liberally throughout.

“Overall, it was better than I thought it would be … It really was a blessing, but you don’t know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

Weston will host Wayland in a rematch on Saturday.

Boys' golf

Ashland 275, Norton 284 — Kyzar Joshi (1-over-par 37) was the medalist for the Clockers in the Tri-Valley League win at TPC Boston in Norton.

Hamilton-Wenham 98, Pentucket 85 — Junior Peter Gourdeau (21 points) paced the host Generals to the Cape Ann win at Myopia Hunt Club. Junior Ava Spencer (34 points) carded a 1-over-par 37 for Pentucket.

Hingham 239, Duxbury 241 — Jake Wilson fired a 2-under-par 38 and teammates Carson Erick and Alex Bankhead followed with 39s in the Patriot League win at The Duxbury Yacht Club.

Pembroke 248, Hanover 261 — Senior captain Chris Sullivan fired a 3-over-par 38 to lead the Titans (2-1) to the Patriot League win at Pembroke Country Club.

Plymouth North 249, Whitman-Hanson 263 — Senior captain Kyle Burke and freshman Sam Magnarelli each fired a 3-over-par 39 for the Eagles (2-1) at Ridder Country Club.

Plymouth South 262, North Quincy 290 — Nolan Skaggs was the medalist for the second consecutive day for the Panthers (3-0), carding a 2-over-par 38 in the Patriot League win at Crosswinds Golf Course.

Reading 40, Lexington 32 — Senior captain Anthony Picano carded a 1-under-par 35 to lift the Rockets (2-0) to the Middlesex League win at Lexington Country Club.

Scituate 257, Quincy 292 — Austin Ryan led the Sailors (3-0) to the Patriot League win with a low round of 1-under-par 35 at Granite Links Golf Course.

St. John’s Prep 229, BC High 257 — Terry Manning turned in an even-par 36 and Aidan Leblanc added a 37 for the visiting Eagles in the Catholic Conference win at Wollaston GC.

Wakefield 48, Stoneham 24 — Senior Luke Hopkins won his match, 7.5 to 1.5, as the Warriors improved to 2-0 with the Middlesex League win at Thomson Country Club in North Reading.

Weston 94, Wayland 62 — Captain Jacob Finard (21 points) led the Wildcats with a 1-under-par 34 at Pinebrook Country Club.

Westwood 238, Medfield 256 — Senior Ethan Blonder carded a low roundof 3-over-par 38 at Norfolk Golf Course to pace the Wolverines (2-0) to the Tri-Valley League victory.

Boys' soccer

Bedford 2, Waltham 0 — Senior Jasper Paez netted both goals on assists from junior Max Alper and junior Evan Squire recorded his first career shutout in net for the host Buccaneers (1-0) in the Dual County League win.

Concord-Carlisle 5, Westford 0 — Junior Liam Harrington netted a pair of first-half goals as the visiting Patriots cruised to a 4-0 cushion in the first 40 minutes for the Dual County League win.

