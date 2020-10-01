Bill Murray: ‘On the Rocks’ and off the charts

The second reason is because of a movie. Murray has a new one, “On the Rocks.” It’s written and directed by Sofia Coppola. Murray plays the father of Rashida Jones. His character, Felix, drives a rackety Alfa Romeo, eats takeout caviar, and seems to be friends with half of Manhattan. Only Bill Murray, right?

The first concerns golf. Murray has a company that sells golf clothes. William Murray Golf is being sued by the Doobie Brothers for using one of their songs, “Listen to the Music,” in one of the company’s ads without permission. Only Bill Murray, right?

Bill Murray, who turned 70 last month (70!), is in the news for two reasons. Both are very Bill Murray.

Felix is also a hopeless lady’s man, which has long complicated his relationship with Laura, Jones’s character. “Can you ever just act normal around any woman?” she asks him. It’s a good question for the movie. Leave off the last three words, and it’s an even better question for the entire career.

Thankfully, the answer to that question is no. Uninflected, knowing, inscrutable, deadpan, droll, insouciant, antic, unflappable, world weary, alternately playful and morose (does any movie star have a face that looks more lived in?), Murray has never acted normal.

The career has been so varied, so unpredictable, it makes sense to break it down into categories. Sometimes the categories overlap. “Hyde Park on the Hudson” (2012) could qualify for Unexpected Bill as well as Real-Life Bill, but that’s part of the wonder of Bill Murray. He’s not only many things to many people. He’s many people to himself.

Or as Jones also says to him in “On the Rocks,” “It must be very nice to be you.” Chuckling, he replies, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Neither would we.

Bill Murray in "Hyde Park on the Hudson." Nicola Dove/Focus Features

Unexpected Bill

Bill Murray doing Shakespeare? Sure, why not. And what better character for him to play, in “Hamlet” (2000), than Polonius,. His “Though this be madness, yet there is method in’t” could be Murray’s motto. The Somerset Maugham adaptation “The Razor’s Edge” (1984) was a passion project of longstanding. Murray agreed to do “Ghostbusters” (1984) only if Columbia would bankroll “Edge.” By those standards, his playing the grieving widower Jack Kennison in HBO’s “Olive Kitteridge” (2014) may not seem like such a surprise. But Carl Spackler or Peter Venkman he’s not.

Sporting Bill

Carl Spackler, as any golfer knows, is the highly eccentric groundskeeper Murray plays in “Caddyshack” (1980). Let’s face it, Murray isn’t the greatest physical specimen. But sports has a proud place in the filmography. He’s a bowler in “Kingpin” and plays hoops in “Space Jam” (both 1996). It’s a safe bet that Murray’s all-time favorite was “interviewing” the Chicago Cubs’ Theo Epstein for Fox Sports after Murray’s beloved team won the World Series in 2016.

Bill Murray, left, and Chicago Cubs president Theo Epstein celebrate the team's World Series victory in 2016. Getty Images/file

Real-life Bill

In both “Space Jam” and that interview Murray plays himself. He also does so in the two “Zombieland” movies (2009, 2019). In Eric Idle’s Beatles spoof, "The Rutles — All You Need Is Cash” (1978), Murray pulls off the neat trick of sort-of playing himself while sort-of playing another real-life person: He’s a disc jockey named Bill Murray the K.

The list goes on. At one extreme, Murray plays Hunter S. Thompson, in “Where the Buffalo Roam” (1980). At the other, he’s Franklin D. Roosevelt, in “Hyde Park on the Hudson.” Somewhere in the middle is the actor and drag queen Bunny Breckinridge, portrayed by Murray in “Ed Wood” (1994). Truly, the man contains multitudes.

Bill Murray and Jessica Lange in "Broken Flowers." Focus Features

Jim Jarmusch Bill

Two directors have had the good sense to cast Murray multiple times. Jim Jarmusch first directed him in “Coffee and Cigarettes” (2003), wherein Murray demonstrates how much he loves coffee by drinking it straight from the pot. Then came “Broken Flowers” (2005) — Murray as romantic hero! (well, kind of) — “The Limits of Control” (2009), and “The Dead Don’t Die” (2019), with Murray running afoul of zombies again.

Bill Murray, Frances McDormand, Edward Norton, and Bruce Willis in "Moonrise Kingdom." Focus Features

Wes Anderson Bill

Starting with “Rushmore” (1998), every Wes Anderson feature has had Murray in the cast. That includes the forthcoming “The French Dispatch.” Sometimes he’s a main character (”The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou,” 2004). More often he’s on the margins — for example, “Moonrise Kingdom” (2012). Always, he’s very welcome.

Vocal Bill

Sometimes, Anderson-wise, Murray’s just been a voice: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (2009) and “Isle of Dogs” (2018). Murray’s done other voice work: the title character in the two “Garfield” movies (2004, 2006) — awful movies, great casting — and Baloo, the bear, in the 2016 “Jungle Book.”

From left: Paul Shaffer, George Clooney, Bill Murray, and Miley Cyrus in "A Very Murray Christmas." Ali Goldstein/Netflix

Military Bill

Murray makes sense as a spy, he’s so elusive, and he’s done it twice: mistaken for one, in “The Man Who Knew Too Little” (1997), and doing a cameo in “Get Smart” (2013). The idea of someone so anarchic in the Army, that’s just crazy — which is the point, in “Stripes” (1981); and, in a very different way, in “The Monuments Men” (2014), where he’s an art historian in uniform during World War II.

Holiday Bill

Murray is a festive sort. So there he is in “Scrooged” (1988) — an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” with among many other oddities Mary Lou Retton as Tiny Tim (can you tell that Michael O’Donoghue cowrote the script?) — and warbling away in “A Very Murray Christmas” (2015), directed by Coppola. Of course there’s “Groundhog Day” (1993), though that more properly belongs in our final category.

Bill Murray in "Groundhog Day." Everett Collection

Platinum Bill

“Groundhog Day” is one of the great American comedies. So is “Tootsie” (1982). In one of the all-time script-doctoring coups, Elaine May suggested that Dustin Hoffman’s character needed a roommate. Hoffman knew just the man for the job: Murray. “Ghostbusters” isn’t a great American comedy, but Murray’s Peter Venkman is a great comic creation. More than 30 years later, some of us are still laughing at how he answers Sigourney Weaver’s question “Do you want this body?” with a question of his own: “Is this a trick question?”

Finally, there’s “Lost in Translation” (2003). Like “On the Rocks,” it was written and directed by Coppola. Perhaps it deserves its own category. The performance earned Murray a best actor Oscar nomination. He lost to Sean Penn. In “Mystic River,” he huffs and he puffs and he blows the movie down. This is Acting, with a capital ach, and Penn makes damn sure you know it. Murray, in contrast, doesn’t do much of anything at all as he jet-laggedly floats through Tokyo in the company of Scarlett Johansson. He simply is.

Acting becomes being, or it could be the other way around. The difference doesn’t matter, since Murray has left explanation and analysis far behind. The performance is a small miracle, or maybe not so small. Small or large doesn’t matter either. What matters is that it’s Bill Murray.













Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.