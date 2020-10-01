Climate, translations, and tiny encyclopedias

A couple of years ago when the acclaimed novelist Jenny Offill began writing her novel “ Weather ,” she thought her book was a pretty extreme vision of the future. The story of a woman’s headlong plunge into the climate crisis as the country descends into authoritarianism now seems prescient. Offill is also the author of the best-selling novel “ Dept. of Speculation .” She lives in upstate New York and teaches at Syracuse University. She is one of the many authors featured in this year’s virtual Boston Book Festival , which begins Oct. 5 and runs until Oct. 25. All author talks will be streamed at bostonbookfest.org. Offill speaks at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23.

OFFILL: I just finished reading 28 first novels for a prize but, that said, I’m about to start rereading Annie Dillard’s “For the Time Being.” This book roams all over the place — theology, geology, and philosophy, and little stories from historical facts.

BOOKS: What was your last best read before you embarked on that project?

OFFILL: “I Curse the River of Time,” by the Norwegian author Per Pettersen. It’s set in 1989, when communism is crumbing, and it’s about the effects on this one character. I liked the story of it and the writing is very graceful. I try to keep an eye out for translated books. It’s a whole world that as an American I can easily miss. I really enjoyed “Winter in the Abruzzi” by the Italian writer Natalia Ginzburg in her collection of essays “The Little Virtues.”

BOOKS: How would you describe yourself as a reader?

OFFILL: I read a lot of fiction and a lot of poetry with an inclination towards work that does interesting things with language. Some people love to read big Victorian novels to get caught up in the plots, but I’m just as happy to read something where I’m taken with the narrator’s voice or how the author tells the story. So I read a lot of either translated or modernist fiction. I also have a subscription to the small press Wave Books, which publishes poetry and prose by poets. They have excellent taste, and we get these beautiful books once every few months.

BOOKS: What books about climate change did you read for your novel that you would recommend?

OFFILL: “Don’t Even Think About It: Why Our Brains Are Wired to Ignore Climate Change,” by George Marshall, was really helpful. Inside that book was a recommendation for Stanley Cohen’s “States of Denial.” It’s a work of sociology about how people pretend that frightening political regimes, like Apartheid or Nazi Germany, will not affect them. Then I read novelists that write well about extinction and the climate, writers like Joy Williams and Lydia Millet. I also reread Ben Lerner’s “10:04” because it is set between two hurricanes, and the climate crisis is woven underneath the story.

BOOKS: Did you have to pick yourself up off the floor after reading these books?

OFFILL: At the beginning it was a nightmare to learn more about the climate because my knowledge of it was frozen in time to when they still thought climate change would affect our great-great grandchildren. Learning how much faster it is happening than expected was a hard pill to swallow.

BOOKS: What was your most recent toughest read?

OFFILL: I just read “Jane Eyre” with my daughter. I found that a slog through 520 pages. It’s sooo long. Jane is getting ready to have people over for Christmas, and then 40 pages later she’s still doing that.

BOOKS: Do you have any prized books in your library?

OFFILL: I love of these old mini-encyclopedias. I have the series “Man, Myth and Magic,” which is a prized possession. I only had a couple of volumes, and then a friend of mine found a complete set in a bookstore in Idaho and sent it to me. They were written in the 1970s by British academics so it’s a funny mix of incredibly scholarly articles about bizarre, woo-woo, and occult stuff with lurid pictures and illustrations.

BOOKS: What’s on your to-read pile?

OFFILL: I just picked up the novel “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell, which is the story of Shakespeare’s son who died but told from the point of view of the boy’s mother. I haven’t made too big of a to-read pile. I have to get these 28 books out of my office and then I can start stacking things again.





Follow us on Facebook or Twitter @GlobeBiblio. Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of “Rescuing Penny Jane” and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.