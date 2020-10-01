How Ethan Hawke brought James McBride’s colorful crusader to the TV screen

Given the rollicking tone of this particular tale, it’s unsurprising when McBride says he was keen to see it leap colorfully off the page, with the help of one Ethan Hawke. In addition to starring, the four-time Oscar nominee produced and co-created the seven-episode series adaptation with Mark Richard; it premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. on Showtime.

“When you write something in a book, and then you see it on screen, it’s much more literal,” explains the author, via video call. “I see things when I’m writing as a novelist in black-and-white.”

In seeing his 2013 National Book Award-winning novel, “The Good Lord Bird,” adapted for television, James McBride knew the process would involve actors embodying his characters in “living, real color.”

Advertisement

Set during the Bleeding Kansas phase preceding the Civil War, when pro- and anti-slavery forces enmeshed the state in a vicious guerrilla conflict, “The Good Lord Bird” follows real-life abolitionist John Brown — played by Hawke as a wild-eyed, full-bearded crusader — through the three years leading up to his ill-fated 1859 raid on a federal arsenal at Harpers Ferry in Virginia. There, his plan to mount an armed slave revolt failed in military terms but inflamed national tensions around slavery on the brink of the war that would end it.

As in McBride’s picaresque novel, the narrator is not Brown but Henry (Joshua Caleb Johnson), a boy Brown rescues from slavery and mistakes for a girl, giving him a dress and the nickname Onion. Caught up in Brown’s holy war against slavery, Onion repeatedly flees, only to end up reunited with the “old man” under increasingly perilous circumstances.

Though depicting institutions of slavery and racism that represent America at its most depraved, McBride’s novel revisits that history with an impishly light touch, inventing some characters (like Onion) wholesale.

Advertisement

The Showtime series follows suit, mining humor from slavery’s horrors by caricaturing its players, from dim-witted slaveowners to Brown’s drunken co-conspirators. That extends to its tongue-in-cheek treatment of oft-lionized historical figures; Frederick Douglass (Daveed Diggs) appears as a boozy lothario whose orations are alternately revelatory and ridiculous. But it’s Brown, with his half-crazed sermons and dreams of emancipation by gun barrel, who casts the longest, most ludicrous shadow.

“The genius of McBride is that he makes it fun to think about,” says Hawke, speaking separately via video call. “Part of why we don’t like looking at the past is because it’s so painful. It’s like being at the dinner table with your parents and bringing up the most hurtful part of the family’s history.”

Instead, McBride explains, “I wanted to illuminate this period, but in such a way that people would be able to feel good about America when they finished, about history and the courage, humor, and dimension of character that existed among us and that still exists.”

Adds Hawke, describing the novel’s larger-than-life blurring of fact and fiction: “You met Harriet Tubman and she gave you a shawl? You had whiskey with Frederick Douglass? You fought at Harpers Ferry and escaped? It’s got the energy of a Twain-esque tall tale.” As an opening-title card puts it, “All of this is true. Most of it happened.”

Ethan Hawke as John Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson as Onion in "The Good Lord Bird." William Gray/Showtime

McBride can trace inspiration for this rollicking, mischievous tone back to his younger years as a journalist, spent in Boston. In his early 20s, while at the Globe as a reporter in the Living/Arts department, he befriended the late Ernie Santosuosso, then the jazz critic. "He would tell you the lyrics to ‘Polka Dots and Moonbeams,’ then describe how he saw Dexter Gordon playing it. And it was just so funny that it made it alive. That’s comedy; it brings humans to life.” Even within his fire-and-brimstone tirades, making John Brown a comic figure was key to “The Good Lord Bird” for McBride.

Advertisement

A native New Englander whose Calvinist upbringing instilled in him a burning hatred of slavery, believing it a sin against God, Brown traveled North America before attacking Harpers Ferry, imploring Northerners — among them abolitionist leaders like Douglass and Tubman (Zainab Jah in the series) — to back his militant cause.

Remembered as a heroic martyr by some, a monomaniacal terrorist by others, the depiction of Brown in “The Good Lord Bird” suggests an interpretation somewhere in between: Paul Bunyan with a Bible in one hand and a pistol in the other.

“You can’t just say he was a do-gooder white guy who wanted slavery to end,” adds the author. “He was propelled by this deep religiosity, where he felt called to help people. Some people who do that are a little bit crazy, a little cracked — or they seem to be. In fact, he was quite sane, but he was propelled by a morality that almost drove him mad.”

Given Hawke’s commanding turn, not to mention the many hats he wore on set, it’s easy to see “The Good Lord Bird” as a major moment in his 35-year career. Since his early years playing boyish charmers in “Dead Poets Society” and “Before Sunrise,” the 49-year-old actor’s performances have weathered with his features; recently, as a suicidal priest in “First Reformed,” or a troubled Chet Baker in “Born to Be Blue,” his baby-blues grew gray, and his furrowed brow seemed deeper than a canyon. As Brown, eyes blazing above a scraggly, salt-and-pepper beard, he’s never looked quite so old — nor exhibited such thunderous vitality.

Advertisement

Hawke read the book five years ago on the Louisiana set of Antoine Fuqua’s “The Magnificent Seven” remake, while playing a Confederate soldier opposite Denzel Washington. Taking in Hawke’s cowboy hat and ruminative look, the cinematographer told him he’d make a great John Brown and recommended McBride’s novel. Hawke was soon enraptured.

“It knocks you off any political perch you might be on,” says Hawke. “At first you think you’re talking about abolitionism and race. But as soon as you bring up John Brown, you’re talking about violence versus non-violence. But you’re being told the story by a young Black man who’s cross-dressing, so then you’re talking about gender. You realize he’s actually talking about a much larger idea of identity, of how we see ourselves and others.”

Hawke soon approached McBride about adapting “The Good Lord Bird” into a limited series, to preserve its epic scope. “Ethan was very clear that he wanted to stick a syringe in the novel, to pull out all the material that would work in TV,” recalls the author. He gave his blessing.

Advertisement

At McBride’s instruction, Hawke cast friends and family in supporting roles. Steve Zahn, his “Reality Bites” co-star, portrays a pro-slavery gunslinger. Two of Brown’s children are played by actors Hawke watched grow up: his daughter, Maya, and Ellar Coltrane, with whom Hawke starred in Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood,” shot across 12 years.

“When you cast the white racist characters, cast people you love,” McBride told Hawke early in production. “Cast people you think are good people. If the white people have horns, then the Black suffering isn’t real. White people don’t have horns.”

Adds Hawke, “The hardest thing in my performance, and in the production, was this razor’s edge of making it funny without turning a blind eye to the horror.” McBride says that balancing act, and the novel’s focus on exposing the messy, warped hearts of all its characters, remains relevant.

“We have always tried to figure out ways to not see each other,” McBride says. “But the truth is that we are a lot more alike than we are different. John Brown was someone who could actually see through this maze. He connected to the humanity that existed within us all.”