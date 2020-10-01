Local bestsellers for the week ending September 27

1. All the Devils Are Here Louise Penny Minotaur

2. The Book of Two Ways Jodi Picoult Ballantine

3. The Lying Life of Adults Elena Ferrante Europa

4. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

5. The Evening and the Morning Ken Follett Viking

6. Transcendent Kingdom Yaa Gyasi Knopf

7. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

8. Monogamy Sue Miller Harper

9. Squeeze Me Carl Hiaasen Knopf

10. Piranesi Susanna Clarke Bloomsbury





HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Rage Bob Woodward S&S

2. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

Advertisement

3. Solutions and Other Problems Allie Brosh Gallery Books

4. How to Be an Antiracist Ibram X. Kendi One World

5. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

6. Untamed Glennon Doyle Dial Press

7. Disloyal: A Memoir Michael Cohen Skyhorse

8. His Truth Is Marching On: John Lewis and the Power of Hope Jon Meacham Random House

9. Vesper Flights Helen Macdonald Grove Press

10. Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man Mary L. Trump S&S





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Homegoing Yaa Gyasi Vintage

3. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Anchor

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. Normal People Sally Rooney Hogarth

6. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Anchor

7. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

8. This Tender Land William Kent Krueger Atria

9. Girl, Woman, Other Bernardine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. My Own Words Ruth Bader Ginsburg S&S

Advertisement

2. White Fragility Robin DiAngelo Beacon Press

3. Intimations: Six Essays Zadie Smith Penguin

4. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life Jane Sherron de Hart Vintage

5. Stamped From the Beginning Ibram X. Kendi Bold Type

6. So You Want to Talk About Race Ijeoma Oluo Seal Press

7. The Fire Next Time James Baldwin Vintage

8. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2021 Old Farmer’s Almanac

9. The New Jim Crow Michelle Alexander New Press

10. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 27. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.