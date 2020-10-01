The Boston Book Festival, a smattering of other festivals around the region, and a new children’s book that’s already in prize contention

The Boston Book Festival — virtual this year — opens this weekend and spreads itself out across almost all of October with over 55 events involving more than 140 authors and moderators. This week’s offerings include a conversation with Natasha Trethewey, author of the acclaimed memoir “ Memorial Drive ,” and Callie Crossley (Oct. 4, 6 p.m.); the opening keynote with “ The Tyranny of Merit ” author Michael J. Sandel talking with Robin Young (Oct. 5, 6 p.m.); a discussion of “Pathogens and Pills” with Peter Kolchinsky, Muhammad H. Zaman, and Deborah Becker (Oct. 6, 6 p.m.); “Reading Like a Writer: Protest” with Asha Lemmie, Anna Solomon, David Heska Wanbli Weiden, and Michelle Hoover (Oct. 7, 6 p.m.); an exploration of “How To Be a Better Human” with Brad Aronson, Max Bazerman, Molly Howes, and Meghan Irons (Oct. 8, 6 p.m.); Pete Buttigieg in conversation with the Globe’s Bina Venkataraman about his new book, “ Trust ” (Oct. 9, 1 p.m.); and John Birdsall, Fanny Singer, and Amy Traverso on “Gastronomy of Memory” (Oct. 9, 6 p.m.). All events are free, and the whole huge schedule — with events involving Ayad Akhtar, Porsha Olayiwola, George Abraham, Jenny Offill, Alondra Bobadilla, Sophie Yanow, Franny Choi, Kerry K. Greenidge, E. Dolores Johnson, and many others — is available at bostonbookfest.org .

Advertisement





A feast of festivals

Much besides the Boston Book Festival is cooking this October as well, including a virtual version of the Massachusetts Independent Comics Expo, running weekends through Oct. 25. The festival hosts a number of panels, cartooning workshops, and games. Discussion topics include “Democracy, How? Civics in Comics,” “Making a Career in Comics,” “Comics of Conflict: Confronting History,” and “Creating Graphic Novels for Middle-Grade Readers,” among others. For a complete schedule, visit micexpo.org.

Advertisement

The Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown has recently announced its own series of virtual events this fall under the theme of “Opening to Wonder.” Each week through Dec. 1, authors and poets will give 90-minute talks on the craft of writing, discussing creative process, finding their way into work, and offering tools and insights of the trade. The lineup includes Marie Howe, Walter Mosley, Carolyn Forché, Susan Choi, Michael Cunningham, Ann Patchett, Elizabeth McCracken, Carl Phillips, Terrance Hayes, Sarah Shun-lien Bynum, Bill Clegg, Lena Dunham, Vievee Francis, Ross Gay, Brenda Hillman, Billy Hough, and Lili Taylor. Minimum suggested donation per event is $25. For full details of the series visit web.fawc.org/upcoming-events.





New worlds

Marcella Pixley’s YA novel “Trowbridge Road” (Candlewick), out this week and recently included on the National Book Awards longlist, is set in 1980s Newton and follows June Bug and Ziggy, both in upside-down places in their lives — her father died of AIDS in the early days of it, when misconceptions and grave fear surrounded it and his death undid her mother; and Ziggy recently moved to the neighborhood to get away from the abuse of bullies. The two team up and launch themselves into their imaginations as a way of escaping the wounds of their realities. Pixley, who teaches English in the Carlisle school system, captures the dissonance between a surface of stability and unsteadiness, shame, and fear beneath. She’ll read and discuss the book in a virtual launch through the Concord Bookshop on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

Advertisement





Coming out

“That Was Now, This Is Then” by Vijay Seshadri (Graywolf)

“Grieving” by Cristina Rivera Garza, translated from the Spanish by Sarah Booker (Feminist)

“At Night All Blood Is Black” by David Diop, translated from the French by Anna Moschovakis (FSG)





Pick of the week

Emma Ramadan at Riffraff in Providence recommends “Slater Orchard: An Etymology” by Darcie Dennigan (Fiction Collective 2): “This book wraps itself around you and multiplies, repeats, like an uncontrollable weed. It’s hypnotic and wild and dark in all the best ways.”

Nina MacLaughlin is the author of “Wake, Siren.” She can be reached at nmaclaughlin@gmail.com.