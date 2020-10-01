Removing this mural will be ‘a kick in the face’ for long-time South Enders

Neighbors are steeling themselves for the loss of this defining landmark.

Which means the mural, too, will be razed from its home of 20 years. The only remaining question is: When? Will it be next month? Next year?

At the intersection of Massachusetts and Columbus avenues, between a row of brownstones, there lives a burst of color known as the “Honor Roll” mural. It wraps around the Harriet Tubman House, a beloved multi-use community center slated for demolition in the near future.

“[The mural] not only shows the history of the neighborhood, the diversity; it shows who we are,” said Ryan Parker, a former Roxbury resident who helped paint the wall when he was 15 years old. “There’s no other piece like it."

Completed in 1999, the "Honor Roll" presents a historic portrait of the South End. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Honor Roll” offers up a sweeping depiction of Black activists, local residents, and South End history. Completed in 1999, it incorporates a portrait of jazz legend Duke Ellington and other musicians; a collage of neighbors’ obituaries from the 20th century; an image of two Black boys in embrace; and a smiling father-daughter duo. It spans the length of the entire building, standing around 10 feet tall, and beckons the attention of passersby with inviting ease.

The property’s nonprofit owner, United South End Settlements, intends to sell the Harriet Tubman House — and by extension, the mural — to New Boston Ventures. The transaction — which is not yet final — will throw a financial lifeline to the struggling nonprofit, according to a fact sheet posted to the USES website. Selling will save the community organization $300,000 per year, while helping to rebuild a depleted endowment.

The developer has shared plans to build more than 60 condos on the site. A notice from the South End Landmark District, currently taped to the building, calls for the “complete demolition of the structure.”

Though a number of forthcoming housing units are labeled as affordable (with some reserved for artists), several residents told the Globe that the project would only add to the wave of gentrification that has consumed the South End.

Some, like resident Nina LaNegra, have gone so far as to say the demolition is “racism in action.”

“To demolish the building, to tear down the mural, to displace the elders who visit the center is the 21st-century embodiment of Black Lives Don’t Matter," she said. “And it won’t sit right with our ancestors.”

The project’s design team plans to transform the mural into a “digital rendering” with the help of an advisory committee formed last year.

Jonathan Garland, the lead architect, said the full-scale re-creation will be inside the new building’s lobby behind a glass wall. That way, viewers inside and out can appreciate the painting at all hours. The updated version may also include interactive elements, like QR codes and web links that describe the mural’s subjects and history.

“We are trying to understand the best way to retain the legacy of the mural,” Garland said. “This way, it will be preserved from the exterior elements that have damaged it in the past.”

At least one local is onboard with these plans.

Carolyn Parker, widow of the mural’s late artist, Kevin Jameel Parker, said the painting would be impossible to move for logistical reasons. The rendering gives the work “a chance at a future,” she said, in its original location where foot traffic and visibility are sure to remain high.

“I just don’t think the demolition is something I can control,” Parker explained. “This is a plan. And we could have something better than we already have.”

Carolyn Parker and Kevin Jameel Parker in 2011. Carolyn Parker

Carolyn also sees the digitization project as a way to honor Jameel, who died in 2017 from ALS. Some of the artist’s five surviving children are even aiding with the effort, in an attempt to uphold their father’s legacy, Carolyn said.

But not everyone agrees with this path forward.

Several community members said the mural’s removal will add to a long list of actions that have hurt marginalized communities in the city. The piece represented the mission of the center, they said, which provided the neighborhood with vital gathering spaces and programming. After all, the Harriet Tubman House was founded in 1906 as a haven for Black women who had recently migrated from the South. It switched locations, expanding its mission and size, before settling at its current address in the 1970s.

Destroying the building is an insult to that legacy, said Lisa Fliegel, a writer and trauma counselor who has worked to halt the demolition. She is particularly enamored with the open, circular structures built around “Honor Roll,” which allow people to look into the many faces on the wall.

Circular structures frame the various faces of the "Honor Roll" mural. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“It’s a window into the richness of the community, the richness of the center,” she said of the circles. "It draws you in and makes you feel like you can reach out to these people. That’s why this is not just a mural. Taking it down is a trauma. It’s a kick in the face.”

For others, the mural is the last tether to a South End that exists only in myths and memories.

A manager at the nonprofit Tenants' Development Corporation, formerly located in the Harriet Tubman House, Arnesse Brown remembers the South End streets of her childhood, when the neighborhood brimmed with Black and brown families like her own. As a child, her father told her a clan like hers — made of every race, ethnicity, and culture — could not thrive anywhere but the South End.

One of her friends is even featured on the wall.

“When I see what the South End has become, it saddens me,” she said. “[It] was celebrated for its diversity, but it no longer can be. How has the city allowed that to happen?”

The "Honor Roll" mural celebrates the South End's diversity. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The piece also connects to the early Boston jazz scene. Originally, the site of the Tubman house served as the Hi-Hat jazz club, where the likes of Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and Louis Armstrong played. A large strip at the bottom of the piece reads “Hi-Hat” in white text.

Berklee College of Music jazz professor Peter Kenagy called the site “the jazz corner of Boston.”

“It’s a memory of the big-name bands and musicians," he said. “It was a loud, boisterous place, rather than a team listening room. It’s where the action was.”

Day by day, with the undetermined demolition date surely drawing closer, the community’s anger grows. Fliegel asked: What does the mural’s removal mean for the neighborhood’s future? How much more of this home can be stripped away?

“If the Eiffel Tower was a meaningful symbol for Black people and it was America, they would still build condos there,” she said.

