Susan Minot on reasons not to write, and one reason to do it

David Wilson for The Boston Globe

There are a lot of reasons not to write, said Susan Minot, who lists them in the title story of her new collection, “Why I Don’t Write: And Other Stories.” Some are logistical (kids, jobs), others more existential or ephemeral. The story, which reads very much like a poem, is a kind of list. “These little takes,” Minot said, “some of them are heavy things. Some of them are very light things. Some of them are irritating banal things. And all these things are what go through our minds all day long. So it ended up just being a portrait of what is in a person’s mind.”

The stories in the new book came together “kind of inadvertently,” Minot added. Many were written as a respite from the novel she’s been working on for the past few years. “Every once in awhile,” she said, “you sort of want to finish something. So I’d write stories on the side. It actually ended up being much more cohesive than I had planned.”