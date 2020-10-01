Susan Minot on reasons not to write, and one reason to do it

There are a lot of reasons not to write, said Susan Minot, who lists them in the title story of her new collection, “Why I Don’t Write: And Other Stories.” Some are logistical (kids, jobs), others more existential or ephemeral. The story, which reads very much like a poem, is a kind of list. “These little takes,” Minot said, “some of them are heavy things. Some of them are very light things. Some of them are irritating banal things. And all these things are what go through our minds all day long. So it ended up just being a portrait of what is in a person’s mind.”
The stories in the new book came together “kind of inadvertently,” Minot added. Many were written as a respite from the novel she’s been working on for the past few years. “Every once in awhile,” she said, “you sort of want to finish something. So I’d write stories on the side. It actually ended up being much more cohesive than I had planned.”
As for why she does write, Minot said, the overwhelming feeling is less discipline than compulsion. “When I’m not writing,” she said, “there’s the feeling of something sort of imminent, like you’ve got to get back to it. There’s a slight anxiety when you’re not writing. Maybe it’s the way I make myself feel like I’m doing something worthwhile.”
Minot recognizes that the state of the world might require other things than literature. “It’s so easy to despair. One feels like one wants to do something about it,” she said. “But I’m not an inventor who’s going to figure out a new system for solar heating.
“Literature is unfortunately not very practical for solving world problems,” Minot said. “It has, I think, another job, which is to unite people in spirit.”
Susan Minot will read at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, in conversation with Amy Hempel, in an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. www.harvard.com
Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.