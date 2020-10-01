Virtual Author Readings from October 4 - 10

All of these events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.

Monday

Julie C. Dao (“The Mirror: Broken Wish”) in conversation with Zoraida Córdova at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Sigrid Nunez (“What Are You Going Through”) in conversation with Emily Gould at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Jerry Craft (“Class Act”) in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story