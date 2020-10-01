Virtual Author Readings from October 4 - 10

All of these events take place online; visit the venue website for more information.
Monday
Julie C. Dao (“The Mirror: Broken Wish”) in conversation with Zoraida Córdova at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Sigrid Nunez (“What Are You Going Through”) in conversation with Emily Gould at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Jerry Craft (“Class Act”) in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story
Tuesday
Jazmina Barrera (“On Lighthouses”) in conversation with Sally Snowman at 4:30 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Cumrun Vafa (“Puzzles to Unravel the Universe”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Gretchen Sorin (“Driving While Black: African-American Travel and the Road to Civil Rights”) in conversation with filmmakers Ric Burns and Emir Lewis at 6 p.m. at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library … Shannon Hale and Dean Hale (“The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem”) read at 6:30 p.m. at Belmont Books … Dorothy M. Keeney (“The Untold Story of Annie McKay and the Boston Public School Nurses 1905-1988”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Friends of the South End Library … John Rocco (“How We Got to the Moon”) in conversation with David Macaulay at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Megan Whalen Turner (“Return of the Thief”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Jorie Graham (“Runaway: New Poems”) in conversation with Jericho Brown at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store
Wednesday
Sherri Duskey Riner and A. G. Ford (“Construction Site Mission: Demolition!”) read at 3 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Duff Goldman (“Super Good Baking for Kids”) reads at 5 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Kelly Yang (“Three Keys”) in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 6 p.m. at An Unlikely Story … Catherine Grace Katz (“The Daughters of Yalta”) in conversation with Jeffrey Toobin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Cristina Rivera Garza (“Grieving”) in conversation with Sarah Booker and Lina Meruane at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Cass R. Sunstein (“Too Much Information”) reads at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books … Rick Riordan (“The Tower of Nero”) in conversation with Carlos Hernandez at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith
Thursday
David Michaelis (“Eleanor: A Life”) reads at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books … Susan Minot (“Why I Don’t Write: And Other Stories”) in conversation with Amy Hempel at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Lori Goldstein (“Sources Say”), Suzanne Park (“The Perfect Escape”), and Rachel Lynn Solomon (“Today Tonight Tomorrow”) read at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books … Arden Myrin (“Little Miss Little Compton”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books … Tobey Pearl (“Terror to the Wicked”) and Matthew Pearl (“The Technologists”) in conversation with Larry Kerpelman (“Concrete Steps”) at 7 p.m. at Acton Memorial Library … Madeline Miller (“Circe”) in conversation with Dr. Kevin Kalish at 7:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story
Friday
Jacob Cramer and K-Fai Steele (“Okapi Tale”) read at 11 a.m. at Porter Square Books … Mathias Risse (“On Justice: Philosophy, History, Foundations”) in conversation with Eric Beerbohm at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Eileen Myles (“For Now”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store … Gabi Snyder (“Two Dogs on a Trike”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books
Saturday
Ruth Spiro (“Baby Loves Political Science: Justice!”) reads at 11 a.m. at Belmont Books