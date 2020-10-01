In Boston, head of SBA offers hope for expanding Paycheck Protection Program

He has brought back 15 workers, about half of what he had before COVID-19 disrupted everything in March, although he still plans to go forward with opening a second shop in Allston next week. He has already received a $150,000 forgivable loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, established by Congress in March. But he sure could use another one.

Sales at Campbell’s Jamaica Mi Hungry restaurant have finally bounced back to pre-pandemic levels. But revenue from the catering and food-truck side of his business remains negligible, with events all but nonexistent and few office workers returning to downtown Boston.

If members of Congress need a good reason to reach an accord on a new stimulus package, they should pay a visit to Ernie Campbell’s Jamaican eatery on Centre Street, across from the Jackson Square T station.

That’s one reason Jovita Carranza, head of the Small Business Administration, swung by on Thursday. Carranza was making the rounds in Boston, as part of a broader tour to meet with recipients of PPP loans and other forms of SBA assistance.

Carranza said in an interview that she’s hopeful a deal on a new stimulus package can be reached in Washington, based on her conversation Wednesday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The Democrat-led House and Republican-led Senate have been far apart for months on how much to spend and where to spend it.

Among the items up for debate: a renewal of the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loan forgiveness to businesses that meet certain employee-retention criteria. Lawmakers are considering whether to allow first-round recipients to go back for a second helping, and what kind of limits should be placed on who can apply. The SBA closed the spigot in August, with about $130 billion left in the program, but Congress could also add to that pot.

“I’m so encouraged that they are still negotiating, and not reappropriating these funds,” Carranza said.

Another looming question on Capitol Hill: whether to streamline the forgiveness application process for smaller businesses, such as those that borrowed less than $150,000.

Carranza knows many small businesses remain apprehensive. She said she hopes virtually all eligible PPP loans will be forgiven, and wants to allay the fears of entrepreneurs who worry otherwise.

“One of the reasons I’m visiting the small businesses is to calm the waters and remove some of that angst they have about what’s going to happen, this mystique about the forgivable application,” Carranza said.

The SBA started accepting applications for forgiveness from small-business lenders in August, but relatively few — about 100,000, or 2 percent of the 5.2 million PPP loans approved — have come in so far. Still, the SBA has faced criticism in recent weeks for not approving any of those applications that have arrived.

Carranza said the approvals will start within the next few days. The agency, she said, needed to do “beta testing” first.

Many banks are waiting to submit applications on behalf of their clients, to see what happens in Congress, particularly with regard to streamlining the process. That’s valuable time for an entrepreneur struggling to keep a business afloat during a pandemic.

“It would be bad form to have the customer do something that in the long run they might not have to do because the rules of the road were going to change,” said Joe Riley, executive vice president at Salem Five.

Dan Forte, chief executive of the Massachusetts Bankers Association, said the current application can take a small business up to 15 hours to fill out, based on one government analysis. Some small businesses haven’t even borrowed their PPP money yet, he said. “They’re afraid to use it until they get a better sense of what the forgiveness process is going to be,” Forte said.

Barry Jensen, executive vice president at Rockland Trust, said more than 80 percent of the 6,100-plus businesses that received PPP loans through his bank borrowed less than $150,000 through the program and could benefit from the streamlining. “It’s a very stressful time for them,” Jensen said. “We should be trying to make it easier.”

At the Newton-Needham Regional Chamber, president Greg Reibman eagerly awaits a streamlined forgiveness process for his members — along with a fresh injection of federal funds. Restaurateurs in particular are growing worried as the colder months approach, and outdoor dining wanes in popularity.

“Businesses could really use a second shot at the money,” Reibman said, “and Congress is entirely stalemated about it.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.