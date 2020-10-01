Houghton Mifflin Harcourt cuts 525 jobs as COVID-19 accelerates online learning

Boston-based textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said Thursday it is laying off 525 employees as the coronavirus pandemic accelerates the shift to digital learning tools.

The company disclosed in a public filing that the reduction comes as part of Houghton Mifflin’s “ongoing assessment of its cost structure amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” and it is in line with the digital strategy the company first proposed to investors last October. The company’s stock closed up over 16 percent on the news.

A company spokesperson declined to break down how many Boston employees have been affected.