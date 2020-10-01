Through the plexiglass

Cooling temperatures, coupled with Governor Charlie Baker’s loosening of restrictions for bar seating and parties of 10 or more, have restaurant owners looking to bring more patrons indoors. But fears about the airborne transmission of the coronavirus mean owners need new ways of making people feel safe.

Now, after having scrambled to buy outdoor tables and seating for the summer months, restaurateurs are investing in barriers of all shapes and sizes to help create state-compliant divisions between diners.

At Gaslight in the South End, Jeff Gates installed partitions between his tables this week and is waiting for a contractor to install plexiglass for the bar, as well.