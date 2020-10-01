Beloved Boston restaurant L’Espalier isn’t reopening, despite what Instagram says

Looks like someone was having a bit too much fun in quarantine: Back Bay destination L’Espalier isn’t reopening, despite an Instagram post to the contrary Thursday afternoon that had fans salivating.

“We’re incredibly happy to announce our reopening,” the prankster wrote, calling the reemergence a “gift to the great city of Boston.” The post promised a new launch on Thursday, Oct. 15, complete with a guest chef from New York City and Napa (hopeful followers assumed it was Thomas Keller).