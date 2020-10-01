Boston’s top sushi restaurant just got more affordable

O Ya, renowned for high-end (and correspondingly pricy) sushi in the Leather District, will reopen when social distancing restrictions allow, but they’re available for private residential events. The pop-up is open for takeout and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Another Gogo Ya location at Time Out Market Boston is temporarily closed.

Pop-ups: Tim and Nancy Cushman bring sushi taco pop-up Gogo Ya to O Ya Boston (9 East St. at South Street) starting this week. Order torched hamachi and salmon tacos; tea-brined fried pork ribs; maki rolls; and bento bowls, plus sake from O Ya’s extensive list at discount prices.

Union Square craft-cocktail den Backbar (7 Sanborn Court) resurfaces with a pop-up at Somerville’s 519 on Broadway on Thursday, Oct. 8. The Magoun Square condo opens up its garden roof deck for the one-day soiree, with sipping slots starting at 5 p.m. Reserve at www.519onBroadway.com/backbar/.

Openings: Tenoch, serving tamales, tacos, and tortas in Boston, Medford, and Somerville, has added a Melrose location (517 Main St. and Upham Street). Visit daily from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Lunch: Cook, with locations in Needham and Newton (109 Chapel St. at Great Plain Avenue and 825 Washington St. at Walnut Street), debuts their own school lunch program: Chef Paul Turano offers $10 lunches for delivery and pickup, including falafel wraps; cobb salad; BLT and cheese; plus brownies, cheesecake, and chips. Order by 8 p.m. for the following day.

Reincarnations: Somerville favorite Bergamot (118 Beacon St. at Kirkland Street) is now FAB, serving dinner, with breakfast and lunch to follow. Chef Keith Pooler still oversees the kitchen. It’s not short for “fabulous”; FAB stands for “Food Art Beer." In addition to saffron mussels, chickpea fritters, tomato toast, and grilled peaches, there’s an on-site brewery and gallery.

Closings: Bay Village’s Post 390 (406 Stuart St. at Clarendon Street) has closed after 10 years due to COVID-19. The American tavern is owned by Himmel Hospitality Group, the team behind two local heavy-hitters: Grill 23 and Harvest. HHG plans to turn the prime real estate into a “new and exciting” venture down the road.

