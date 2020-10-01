Go Greenville: Vast, remote, stunningly beautiful

What if you threw a party and no one came? Maine celebrates its bicentennial this year, and well-laid plans for its celebration have been largely scrapped. But how can we not give some attention to one of the most gorgeous states in the country? This five-part series will focus on some of the lesser-known yet iconic towns in Maine, where there’s plenty of outdoor space and beautiful scenery. Go now, plan a future trip, or simply armchair travel with us. In the next installment of this series, we visit Greenville, Maine.

The great outdoors

One of our most awestruck memories was riding in a bush pilot seaplane out of Greenville. The small four-seater skidded across the water and slowly lifted into the sky. We circled giant Moosehead Lake, stretching some 40 miles, covering nearly 75,000 acres. There were woods and mountain peaks as far as we could see. Shimmering streams, tranquil ponds, cascades, and waterfalls decorated the dense, pristine forests. We circled Mount Kineo, with sheer granite walls soaring 700 feet above the lake, and swooped down near the shores of a boggy streambed to see moose browsing in the wetlands. It was vast, remote, stunningly beautiful.

“We could be in the wilds of Alaska,” our traveling companion said.

“Or in northern Maine,” our pilot responded.

The small town of Greenville, on the southern shores of Moosehead Lake, sits as a gateway to Maine’s vast northern woods. The outpost, where moose still outnumber people, is a haven and resupply center for outdoors lovers, a magnet for explorers, a base for northern woods lumbermen, and a livelihood for bush pilots and sporting guides.

Taking a guided seaplane flight is still one of the best ways to see the area, and to begin to understand its expansive, undeveloped beauty. They’re offered by Jack’s Air Service (207-695-3020, www.jacksairservice.com) and Currier’s Flying Service (207-695-2778, www.curriersflyingservice.com). We skipped the flight on our recent visit, due to time constraints, opting to visit the Moosehead Marine Museum (207-695-2716, www.katahdincruises.com). The small museum is filled with artifacts and old photos, detailing the history of the area, once the home of Paleo-Indian tribes and later the Red Paint People.

Greenville, on the southern shores of Moosehead Lake, sits as a gateway to Maine’s vast northern wood, with plenty of mountain and lake views. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

Moosehead Lake was not always as quiet and relatively undeveloped as it is today. During the early to mid 1800s, steamboats, as many as 50 at a time, carried passengers and supplies to resorts and sporting camps around the lake, including the Mt. Kineo House. The ultra-grand hotel was built in 1883, boasting steam heat, gas and electric lights, hot and cold running water, elevators, electric bells, telephone, telegraph, and daily mail delivery. There were 500 guest rooms, a bowling alley, ballroom, horse stables, golf course, and a dining room large enough to serve 400 guests. The hotel had three steam yachts to take guests on daily outings around the lake. The hotel is long gone, but the museum offers a variety of guided lake excursions aboard the authentic steamboat Katahdin, a National Historic Site, built in 1914 by Bath Iron Works.

That afternoon, we took the ferry out of nearby Rockwood to Mount Kineo, a 1,150-acre peninsula jutting out from Moosehead Lake’s eastern shore. The jagged monolith is named after Kinneho; legend claims that when the Wabanaki warrior was kicked out of his tribe, he went to live here. Mount Kineo, which has the largest known deposit of rhyolite in North America, was an important place for the early indigenous people of Maine, who used the flint-like rock to make arrowheads and tools.

There are three trails on Mount Kineo. We hiked the Indian Trail, a steep 0.9-mile climb to the summit, imagining along the way that we were walking in Henry David Thoreau’s footsteps. Thoreau visited Moosehead Lake region twice, canoeing the lake and visiting Mount Kineo, where he hiked and camped overnight. The views from the summit were spectacular, with a 360-degree vista of the lake and surrounding mountains and forests.

A moose-shaped welcome sign that reads, "Population not many" welcomes you to the tiny town of Kokadjo, near Greenville, Maine. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

We also decided to explore some of the lesser-used trails in the area. We left town early one morning heading north about a half-hour to tiny Kokadjo, where a moose-shaped welcome sign reads, “Population not many.” From here, we followed backroads to the Big Spencer Mountain trailhead, passing bridges and streams and an occasional logging truck. The 4-mile-round-trip trail climbs steeply, a hand-over-hand scramble at times, up rustic ladders and granite “steps.” The huff-and-puff trek, through a forest of spruce and fir with a carpet of spongy, vibrant green moss, was worth the effort. Halfway up, about a mile in, there was an open outcropping with fine views of Moosehead Lake. At the summit, we could see Lobster Lake, Chesuncook Lake, Mount Katahdin, Mount Kineo, and other lakes, ponds, and mountain peaks beyond.

We hiked other trails during our stay: the 3.4-mile-round-trip Number Four Mountain Trail, following a former fire warden’s route to an abandoned fire tower, with nice views at the summit of Lily Bay Mountain and Moosehead Lake; and the nearby Gulf Hagas trails, a network of trails skirting a deep gorge, dubbed the “Grand Canyon of Maine.”

Greenville is a haven and resupply center for outdoors lovers, a magnet for explorers, a base for northern woods lumbermen, and a livelihood for bush pilots and sporting guides. Pamela Wright for The Boston Globe

On our last night, we sat around the campsite at Lily Bay State Park, a gem of a park located on the shores of Moosehead Lake, about 9 miles from Greenville. Earlier, we’d walked park trails and swam in the lake, and eavesdropped on conversations: anglers talking about where the fish were biting. The Moosehead region, home to the headwaters of the Penobscot, Kennebec, St. John, Moose, Roach, and Allagash rivers, is one of the premier fishing destinations in the Northeast; its fisheries management area includes more than 600 lakes and ponds, and some 3,000 miles of tributaries. There are several local companies offering guided fishing in the region, and on Moosehead Lake, famous for its landlocked salmon, brook trout, and lake trout. Maybe we’ll do that next time, bring our fly rods and hook up with a local guide. But at that moment we were content to gaze at sunset over Moosehead, watching a small Cessna seaplane land on the water. We’ll take that flight next time, too.

For more information contact Destination Moosehead Lake, 207-695-2702, www.destinationmooseheadlake.com.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com