A good place to be socially distant? On islands off the coast of Maine

And so, on a sun-scorched August day, I found myself on Rockland’s Main Street, which typically is bustling in the summer but on this day was sparsely populated. Walking past handsome, low-slung, red brick buildings and dodging other, mostly masked, tourists, I saw empty boutiques, galleries, and permanently closed restaurants with signs thanking customers for their former patronage. But there was evidence of the town’s vibrant cultural life in places: I stopped for a richly flavored dark coffee at Rock City Coffee Roasters, visited the several galleries featuring local artists, and later in the evening feasted on fresh halibut at In Good Company, one of Rockland’s highly-rated restaurants.

Sometimes it is difficult to decide what I want out of a vacation: epicurean delight, cultural enrichment, or the opportunity to escape into an unspoiled stunning natural landscape. Lately, another consideration has entered travel planning: How to avoid the coronavirus and practice social distancing. Rockland, Maine, checked all the boxes with its restaurants, art galleries, and connections to the islands of North Haven and Vinalhaven. One of Rockland’s biggest lures was the exceptional opportunities it offered for sightseeing via my two favorite modes of transportation: bicycle (a pandemic favorite) and ferryboat (more space for airborne germs to dissipate than on a plane or a train).

Farnsworth Museum, which had a limited number of entry times for visitors, was a fitting introduction for my expedition to the islands. There I saw landscape paintings by world-renowned contemporary artists who have vacationed or lived here year round, such as Robert Indiana, Louise Nevelson, and Alex Katz. Some of the paintings portrayed the very islands I was about to visit. I was especially taken with the paintings by the local master, Andrew Wyeth, who often worked in tempera, a medium with a matte finish that seems especially appropriate to the artist’s subjects on the central Maine coast: gray cedar-shingle houses, logging tools, weather-beaten barrels, and stoic fishermen staring off into the distance.

The next morning with my travel companion, Olga, I boarded the 10:30 ferry to North Haven, the first of the day. There were only about a dozen passengers on the boat, including several other couples with bicycles. People were dressed casually in T-shirts and cargo shorts, belying the wealthy and pedigreed families like the Cabots, Welds, and Bushes, who have been known to vacation there.

As we neared North Haven, I saw a jagged coastline punctuated by inlets bordered by large boulders. A dense green forest carpeted the hills, and in clearings I could see large, gray-shingled vacation houses. Surveying the harbor, I saw boxy fishing boats moored alongside long, elegant schooners. The Colonial-era hamlet consists of several art galleries and stores selling tourist goods.

We took a quick twirl through town and walked through a flagstone courtyard landscaped with wildflowers to inspect one of the only places offering meals and overnight accommodations on the island, the Nebo Lodge, an inn with nine guest rooms in a Victorian-era building. It had a cozy wood bar area and restaurant decorated with panoramas of Maine’s coastal landscape.

Riding along North Haven’s winding two-lane Iron Point Road toward a peninsula called Doblin Rock, the only interruption to our idyll was an occasional car. The public road petered out at a sign marked private. Turning around, we set off on South Shore Road, which rewarded us with spectacular views of the ocean below.

Up and down hills, we cycled past desolate looking houses overlooking fields that sloped to the sea. Aside from several cars, we saw hardly anyone, and even the several farm stands we passed were unattended. Payment could be left in jars. We crossed a bridge into Pulpit Harbor, where there was a hamlet of large, white wooden houses overlooking a bay with sailboats, and where several children were screaming with delight as they jumped off a pier into the bay. We would have liked to have stayed longer but we needed to get back for the 4:30 ferry, the last one of the day back to the mainland.

The chic Nebo Lodge is one of the only places offering meals and overnight accommodations on North Haven. Alex Ulam for The Boston Globe

The next day we took our bikes on the ferry to Vinalhaven, which landed near an enormous fleet of lobster boats. Unlike North Haven’s tidy harbor, this one had docks with coils of rope and red and yellow lobster traps lying askew. We headed for the Surfside restaurant overlooking the harbor, where boisterous, rubber-booted fishermen gather for breakfast.

I was prepared for standoffishness by a national news story earlier this summer that recounted how out-of-town visitors staying on Vinalhaven had had their driveway barricaded by gun-toting locals who had taken it upon themselves to enforce a COVID quarantine. But I was pleasantly surprised by several convivial islanders I met, one of whom was a former high school science teacher named Kip Perkins, whose family had been summering on the island for generations. Kip told me about once bringing a class of children from Boston to stay at his family’s compound. “They went out of their mind with joy,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Olga rested near the harbor, and I went for a short sail with Perkins on his Tartan 30 sloop. “Our view hasn’t changed since we bought the place in the 1930s,” he told me as the boat neared a cluster of rocks where seals were flopping around.

Fortunately, much of Vinalhaven is composed of preserves and parks, and in several places I leaned my bike against a tree and took short hikes without seeing another person. One was along a “story trail,” where the Vinalhaven Land Trust had placed panels from the illustrated book “A Little Island” by former summer resident and noted children’s book author Margret Wise Brown. “And this huge silence, with the wood and the ocean together, and the air full of kelp and the sound of fish hawks and the seagulls and nothing else,” read one of them, “seems to be something I perish and parch without.”

Later we had scrumptious croissant sandwiches and coffee at the Downstreet Market Café, housed in an old apothecary with the original wood cabinets and medication drawers. From there, we set off on a 20-minute bike ride to Vinalhaven’s Town Park, where there was a large rocky beach. We hopped across gold, brown, and lichen-covered boulders to reach a hilly point with a solitary picnic table hidden by a grove of evergreen trees. Across a spit of water there was a lone gray house on a rugged atoll. A sense of tranquillity washed over me, and social distancing in this place seemed pretty wonderful.