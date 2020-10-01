When it comes to relaxing, it’s all about the Cape and an outdoor shower

For Sarah Gardner, founder of Boston Children’s Hospital’s annual Yoga Reaches Out fund-raiser, it’s all about giving back. When Gardner, 51, had her first child — a son, Will, who is now 19 and a student at Elon University — he arrived 10 weeks early. She credited the care he received at Boston Children’s Hospital for saving his life and wanted to find a way to give back. The Boston native, who later lived in Athens, Ga., before returning to the Greater Boston area, turned to her love of yoga to create an event, held at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium field house, called Yoga Reaches Out. The annual fund-raiser, which brought 400 people together in 2010 (its first year) now has more than 1,000 participants and has raised more than $2 million. Gardner is hoping to have even more participants at this year’s event, being held virtually on Oct. 25. “Having this virtual really opens the door to the world,” she said. “To have this collective energy with people from all over the world doing good for children in need . . . it’s going to be a heartfelt, wonderful day.” The annual event is now overseen by Boston Children’s Hospital (go to childrenshospital.org for registration and additional information about Yoga Reaches Out). Gardner, a yoga teacher, personal trainer, and founder of dailyjam.net , which offers daily inspirationals, lives in Wayland with her husband, Geoff, their children Emma, 17, and Will, and their family dog, Mocha. We caught up with her to talk about all things travel.

Advertisement

My favorite place to visit in the whole world is Cape Cod. There is something magical that happens to me when I go over the Sagamore or Bourne bridges. My whole body relaxes and every moment is like an exhilarating exhale.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Advertisement

My number one treat on Cape Cod is the Ice Cream Smuggler in Dennis. I love every flavor, but their peppermint stick hot fudge sundae is to die for!

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

There are so many places that I would like to travel to, but at the top of my list is Africa. I would like to go to Tanzania and Kenya and volunteer and also go on safari.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Probably one of my favorite books: “The Daily Stoic” by Ryan Holiday.

Aisle or window?

As a mom, you always give the window seat to your child, but if I were to choose, I would pick the window seat as long as the trip isn’t too long [because] I would drive my neighbors crazy with my small bladder!

Favorite childhood travel memory?

We were the Brady Bunch growing up, so traveling usually meant going to visit a parent, but I do remember all of us taking a vacation to Amelia Island in Florida and it was absolutely beautiful.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

If I’m on Cape Cod, it’s my coffee in the outdoor shower in the morning, and a cocktail in the outdoor shower in the late afternoon after the beach.

Best travel tip?

Always smile, say thank you, and soak up the present moment.