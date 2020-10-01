Recipes: 3 classic pasta dishes you can make with pantry staples

During our travels in Rome, we learned that perfect pasta doesn’t require lots of sauce or ingredients. Cooks there get big flavor quickly and easily with a handful of pantry staples, plus a few tricks. For a creamy and foolproof Cacio e Pepe (literally, cheese and pepper), we add starch for a smoother sauce that lets the bright flavors shine through. Less cooking water leads to more flavor in our Pasta All’Amatriciana, a minimalist equation of pasta, tomatoes, prosciutto, and pecorino Romano. And broken, toasted fettuccine adds texture to a creamy-crunchy no-boil pasta with chickpeas, lemon, and parsley.

Makes 4 servings

While the sauce is simple, it can be a challenge to keep it from turning into a lumpy mess. The solution turns out to be starch, which stabilizes melting cheese. We stir finely grated pecorino into a mixture of cornstarch and water. Once heated, the mixture creates a light, creamy sauce that is stable enough to sit on the stove while the pasta cooks.

Romano, a salty, hard sheep’s milk cheese, is traditional. We recommend looking for imported pecorino for the best flavor. Avoid pre-shredded cheese, even if it’s true pecorino Romano. And grate it on a wand-style grater; larger shreds won’t melt. Let the pasta cool for a minute or so before pouring on the pecorino, to ensure that the mixture won’t break from overheating.

2 teaspoons cornstarch

6 ounces pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (3 cups), plus more to serve

12 ounces linguine or spaghetti

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to a boil. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, whisk 1½ cups water and the cornstarch until smooth. Add the pecorino and stir until evenly moistened. Set the pan over medium-low heat and cook, whisking constantly, until the cheese melts and the mixture comes to a gentle simmer and thickens slightly, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Stir the pasta and 2 tablespoons kosher salt into the boiling water and cook until al dente. Reserve about ½ cup of the cooking water, then drain the pasta very well. Return the pasta to the pot and let cool for about 1 minute.

Pour the pecorino mixture over the pasta and toss with tongs until combined, then toss in 2 teaspoons pepper. Let stand, tossing 2 or 3 times, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, about 3 minutes. The pasta should be creamy but not loose. If needed, add reserved pasta water 1 tablespoon at a time to adjust the consistency. Transfer to a warmed serving bowl and serve with more pecorino and pepper on the side.

Pasta all'Amatriciana. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Pasta all’Amatriciana

Makes 4 servings

This classic pasta dish traditionally is prepared with guanciale (cured pork jowl), but more widely available pancetta is a good substitute. Be sure to purchase thinly sliced pancetta and chop it finely to ensure the pieces crisp with cooking. Simmering a chunk of pecorino Romano with the pasta is an unconventional technique, but we found that allowed the cheese to season the pasta throughout, resulting in a fuller-flavored finished dish. We also boiled the pasta in only 2 quarts of water to concentrate the starch and the cheese flavor. If the sauced pasta thickens before you can serve it, toss in a little more reserved cooking water to loosen its consistency.

Drain the pasta when it’s a minute or two shy of al dente; it will continue to cook when added to the sauce in the skillet.

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

3 ounces thinly sliced pancetta, finely chopped

10 medium garlic cloves, thinly sliced

½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

¾ cup dry white wine

14½-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, drained, juices reserved, tomatoes crushed by hand into small pieces

1-ounce chunk pecorino Romano cheese, plus more finely grated, to serve

12 ounces spaghetti

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

In a 12-inch skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the pancetta and cook, stirring, until well-browned and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and set aside.

Return the skillet to medium heat and add the garlic; cook, stirring, until light golden brown, about 2 minutes. Stir in the pepper flakes and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the wine, increase to medium-high, and cook, stirring, until most of the liquid has evaporated, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the drained tomatoes and cook, stirring, until heated, about 2 minutes. Stir in 3 tablespoons of the reserved tomato juice, then remove from the heat.

Meanwhile, in a large pot, bring 2 quarts of water and the pecorino chunk to a boil, stirring occasionally to prevent the cheese from sticking to the pot. Stir in the pasta and 2 teaspoons salt. Cook, stirring often, until the pasta is just shy of al dente. Remove and discard the pecorino, then drain the pasta in a colander set in a large heat-safe bowl; reserve the cooking water.

Set the skillet over medium-high heat, stir in 1½ cups of the reserved pasta water, and bring to a simmer. Add the drained pasta, tossing with tongs. Cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has been absorbed, 3 to 6 minutes.

Off of the heat, stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the pancetta, and 2 teaspoons black pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with grated pecorino on the side.

Crispy pasta with chickpeas, lemon, and parsley. Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Crispy Pasta With Chickpeas, Lemon, and Parsley

Makes 4 servings

We use a 9-ounce package of fresh fettuccine and cut the noodles into 2-inch lengths; half is toasted in olive oil and the other half is simmered directly in the sauce. If you have trouble finding fresh pasta, use an 8.8-ounce package of dried pappardelle made with egg; the noodles are packaged in nests that are easy to break into pieces. Keep in mind, however, that dried pappardelle toasts more quickly than fresh pasta — in about 8 minutes.

Lemon zest and juice and chopped fresh parsley add brightness to balance the starches. Don’t forget to reserve the chickpea liquid; you will need ¾ cup of it for making the sauce.

This dish is best served right away when the sauce is creamy.

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

9 ounces fresh fettuccine, cut into rough 2-inch lengths

15½-ounce can chickpeas, drained, liquid reserved

2 bay leaves

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 teaspoons grated lemon zest, plus 1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, chopped

In a large pot over medium heat, combine the oil and half of the pasta. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is crisp and deeply browned, 12 to 14 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a medium bowl and set aside.

To the oil remaining in the pot, add the chickpeas and bay. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chickpeas darken slightly and the bay is toasted, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in the remaining pasta, ¾ cup of chickpea liquid (add water if the can doesn’t have ¾ cup), 2¼ cups water, 2 teaspoons salt, and ¾ teaspoon pepper. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the pasta is heated through and slightly softened, about 2 minutes.

Add the toasted pasta and cook, stirring often and adjusting the heat as needed to maintain a gentle simmer, until the untoasted pasta is al dente and the sauce lightly clings, about 4 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat, then remove and discard the bay. Stir in the lemon zest and juice and parsley. Taste and season with salt and pepper if necessary.

