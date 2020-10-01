Bill Clinton, Harvard Med. School student among speakers at upcoming diversity summit

In addition to Simmons, the Harvard Medical School student council president for the Class of 2023, and the Clintons, other speakers include Morehouse President David A. Thomas, a former Harvard professor and administrator; La June Montgomery Tabron, president of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation; and Rose Stuckey Kirk, chief corporate responsibility officer at Verizon, according to the statement.

The event is a partnership between Clinton Global Initiative University, or CGI U, an arm of the foundation, and Morehouse College, a historically Black college founded in 1867 in Atlanta, the statement said.

Harvard Medical School student LaShyra Nolen will join former President Bill Clinton, his daughter Chelsea Clinton and a host of other luminaries for a “virtual event” Oct. 8 to discuss strategies for building “a more inclusive future” through entrepreneurship, innovation, and recruiting a diverse workforce, the Clinton Foundation said Thursday.

“Morehouse College is honored to partner with President Clinton and CGI U in this important conversation that will challenge students to be the change agents that this nation needs to build a healthy economy that promotes diversity, innovation, and entrepreneurship,” Thomas said in the statement.

President Clinton said in the release that 2020 has brought racial inequities to the forefront of American discourse.

“This year it’s become clearer than ever how much more work we have to do to achieve an equal and just society. America can’t succeed unless all people have the chance to succeed,” Clinton said. “Through CGI U, we’re helping students identify ways they can take action and address major challenges like inequality and health disparities."

Nolen, of Harvard Medical School, will join the second panel discussion of the day entitled “Health Equity in the Midst of COVID-19.” The discussion, moderated by Chelsea Clinton, will explore “what it takes to eliminate health disparities in communities of color that have been exacerbated by the pandemic,” the statement said.

