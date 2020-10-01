Brookline rower dies after falling into Charles River

A 68-year-old man from Brookline died after he fell into the Charles River while rowing Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.
He was not immediately identified.
State troopers responded to calls reporting the incident at 2:44 p.m. Witnesses told police they saw the man pass out and fall into the river while rowing, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.
Emergency first aid and CPR was administered on the dock at the Newell Boat House in Allston, police said.
The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing by State Police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
Advertisement