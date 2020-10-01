Debate shatters norms, raises alarm as election nears

On Tuesday night, he again shattered accepted norms in a turbulent, wildly combative spectacle, refusing to denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias and turning the first presidential debate into an uncontrolled brawl as he repeatedly interrupted, talked over, and attempted to bully former vice president Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump has shredded political tradition since he descended the escalator at his namesake New York tower in 2015 to launch his campaign for the White House. He offered fear instead of hope that day, accusing Mexico of sending drug dealers and rapists into the United States and pledging to build a wall to stop them.

“Sociologists talk about the normalization of deviancy. This was like a new low normal,” said Cornell William Brooks, a former NAACP president who teaches at Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government. “I wouldn’t talk to a dog that way.”

Instead of a forum to engage voters with the candidates and their policies, the debate offered 90 minutes of near-chaos in which moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News often appeared overwhelmed by Trump’s belligerence.

Brooks cited Trump’s refusal to explicitly denounce white supremacists and right-wing militias, his call for supporters to aggressively monitor polling places, and his “character assassination” of Hunter Biden, the candidate’s son, while the former vice president was speaking about the sacrifices of his eldest son, Beau, a decorated Iraq veteran who died of brain cancer in 2015.

“I say this without qualification: That was the worst debate that I’ve ever seen. And by the worst debate, I don’t mean presidential ones. I mean the worst debate I’ve ever seen among adults, or among children of any age,” Brooks said.

The display drew withering commentary from across the globe. An Al Jazeera headline atop an opinion piece Wednesday argued that “America is cracking up, the first presidential debate proved it. The chaos that ricocheted across television screens last night was testament to the sad spectacle that is America today." A BBC News headline read: "US election 2020: The night American democracy hit rock bottom.

The most startling moment came when Trump declined to unambiguously condemn white supremacists when asked by Wallace if he would do so.

“Who would you like me to condemn? Who?” Trump asked the moderator.

"White supremacists and right-wing militia,” Wallace answered.

From across the stage, Biden suggested that the president condemn the Proud Boys, a far-right, xenophobic, and anti-Semitic organization.

But instead of denouncing the group, Trump delivered a message to them.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump replied. “But I’ll tell you what, I’ll tell you what. Somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left.”

Brooks, who also is a civil-rights attorney, was outraged.

“I will simply note this: The president, in declining to condemn white supremacy, provided a blessing and benediction to not only the Proud Boys, but to white-supremacist violence on Election Day,” he said.

"Regrettably and sadly,” Brooks added, he expects such violence.

“When you say to a country divided along the fissures of class and the fault lines of race that you have the Proud Boys on standby," Trump “has made them both the poll-watchers of this election and the army of voter suppression and voter intimidation," Brooks said.

Patrick Maney, a retired Boston College history professor, said Trump’s statement about the Proud Boys has no precedent in televised presidential debates, which stretch back to candidates John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960.

“That was a singular moment," said Maney, who has watched every presidential debate since the Kennedy-Nixon race. “Never has there been such an overt and racist statement as occurred [Tuesday] night, and at the same time, it’s not surprising because that’s very much in character."

Overall, he said, the debate was wildly erratic.

“There has never been anything close to this where the debate got so out of hand. The Trump-Hillary debates were pretty ragged, but nothing like this. This was at a totally different level,” he added.

“I’d like to go into an induced coma and wake up after this is all over,” Maney said with a chuckle.

Alan Schroeder, a Northeastern University journalism professor who has studied presidential debates, echoed the sense that although Trump’s behavior and comments were outrageous, his performance in Cleveland was not an outlier.

“There seemed to be a great deal of surprise at how badly the debate turned out," Schroeder said. “I do agree it was not a good debate, but what we saw last night is consistent with everything we’ve seen from Trump since he came down that escalator.”

“There’s a traditional role the debates play," Schroeder said, "and then there’s a debate that features Donald Trump.”

“I look at debates around the world. We’ve seen real spectacles where candidates throw their water glasses at each other and even get into brawls," Schroeder said. "But it’s not in the United States of America.”

Schroeder described Trump’s Proud Boys comment as "a low moment, a frightening moment when a president of the United States was not willing to disavow violent white supremacists.”

Following widespread criticism, the Trump campaign tweeted that “President Trump has repeatedly condemned white supremacists. What a ridiculous question from Chris Wallace.”

But soon after the debate, the Proud Boys took to social media in triumph. On the group’s Telegram messaging app, the group wrote, “Standing down and standing by sir,” according to Yahoo! News.

Byron Rushing, a former state representative from Boston, also said he wasn’t surprised by Trump’s statements or behavior.

“He did it on purpose. He walked in there with this prepared," Rushing said. “His plan is one he had been using throughout his term, and that is to keep people distracted. The only thing that’s important is to get rid of him.”

In the aftermath of Tuesday’s debacle, Maney questioned whether presidential debates serve any practical purpose.

“Debates are vastly overrated, not only in terms of their impact on the outcome, but what they reveal," Maney said. "There is no situation that a president has to face today that requires the skills to do well in a debate.”

Part of any re-examination of Tuesday’s debate will include the role and responsibilities of the moderator. Wallace was criticized for not being stricter when Trump continually interrupted and talked over Biden.

“I cannot believe that anybody who is going to be moderating and has lived in the United States for the last four years would not have a plan for the complete and utter nonsense coming out of Trump’s mouth," Rushing said.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates has said changes will be made for the next two contests. Maney, however, thinks part of the problem comes from a diminished public perception of the media.

“Chris Wallace is every bit as capable as his predecessors, but the media has just fallen so far in public esteem that a candidate is allowed to override him," he said.

Brooks, the Kennedy School professor, said Biden should continue to debate Trump, despite questions about whether the Democratic candidate should take the stage against someone unwilling to play by the rules.

The debates should proceed, Brooks said, “not for what people will learn about the issues, but what he can teach them about his character, and the character that this country should display and demonstrate.”





Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.