Divided between Baker and Trump, Mass. GOP tries to avoid sliding into triviality in November

Long the minority, the Massachusetts Republican Party is trying to avoid shrinking toward triviality this fall.

And looming above those Republican Party regressions is the schism between Charlie Baker, its popular second-term governor, and Jim Lyons, its staunchly pro-Trump party chairman.

Its fund-raising has dwindled. Its share of registered voters statewide is at a seven-decade low. Its membership in the 40-seat state Senate is (back) down to four.

In a presidential election year when record numbers of people are expected to vote, the MassGOP is hoping to protect its small delegation at the State House, but hasn’t grown its slate of challengers beyond those of recent years. How it ultimately fares Nov. 3 could help tip the direction of a state party whose divisions start at its very top.

“2020 is not the ideal year for Republicans to run races in Massachusetts," said Tom Mountain, the state party’s vice chairman. Drafting more candidates is a challenge, he acknowledged, but added: “We don’t like to recruit people."

“Recruiting people means you’re basically convincing people to run,” he said. "We want people to come to us. We want people to show initiative, to show enthusiasm.”

Never a true threat to Democrats' grip on political power here, the state GOP also is battling within itself. Its top elected official, the moderate Trump critic Baker, has been at odds with a party leadership that’s adopted the president’s combative, more conservative tone, diverging on everything from fund-raising to the reopening of the state’s economy amid the pandemic.

Trump on Friday directly attacked Baker as a “RINO" (Republican in name only) after the governor bucked the president’s monthslong criticisms of mail-in balloting. The MassGOP later issued a statement backing Trump’s concerns by citing local criticisms of a newly launched ballot application portal.

The divide has meant Baker has all but disconnected from the state party apparatus he once led. He and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, for example, are planning their own virtual fund-raisers for individual legislative candidates this fall while the party’s basic infrastructure is in flux. One of its accounts is on pace for its worst fund-raising cycle since 2008; it currently doesn’t have an executive director, and it’s short a full slate of 80 state committee members.

The situation has prompted bubbling frustration within the party ranks about its ability not just to help down-ballot candidates this November, but to expand the party beyond the conservative corners Lyons has solidified since winning the chairmanship in 2019.

“I don’t understand the methodology and the overall game plan that the party has been going after," said state Representative Shawn Dooley, a Republican from Norfolk who’s also a state party committeeman. "It doesn’t seem to be strategic. It doesn’t seem to be targeted in particular areas. It’s more pandering to the echo chamber.”

Party leaders reject that, saying messaging, in particular, is left to the individual candidates.

“Some have distanced themselves from whatever Trump-related messaging, and other candidates have embraced it. That’s their choice to make,” said Janet Fogarty, the party’s national committeewoman. “Our intent is to grow the party from all different viewpoints.”

It has nevertheless raised the question: Should Trump lose in November, what’s next for a state party whose leadership has embraced Trump’s views over those of Baker, who has not said whether he’ll seek a third term in 2022?

Lyons, who is up for reelection as chairman in January, did not respond to requests for comment.

“This is an odd situation to be in,” said Rob Gray, a veteran Republican consultant. “I imagine the results of the presidential election will be a reckoning, one way or another.”

The MassGOP has fielded candidates for the US Senate, where Kevin O’Connor is challenging Senator Edward Markey, as well as for five of the state’s nine congressional seats. That includes the Ninth District, where its nominee, Helen Brady, lives 40 miles outside its borders. (Members of Congress have to live in the state they represent, but not the district.)

Within the state’s 200-seat Legislature, Republicans are challenging Democratic incumbents in 19 races, and the party has candidates running for seven open seats. They include Matt Kelly, who’s challenging Senator Becca Rausch in a district previously held by Republicans, and Susan Smiley, a state committeewoman, vying in an open Worcester County race.

It’s the same number of non-incumbent Republicans running as in 2016, and a drop from 2018′s mid-term elections, which are generally viewed as more favorable to the GOP, when the party put up 24 challengers and 13 open-seat candidates.

While Baker easily won reelection by 33 percentage points that year, the party actually lost ground on Beacon Hill after a Democrat flipped an open Republican district, and two Republican incumbents lost, including Lyons, who served four terms in the House.

The results reignited intraparty criticisms that holding the governor’s office came at the expense and focus of down-party contests, where the GOP’s gubernatorial coattails have rarely extended.

This year, Republican candidates are generally promoting the effort of “getting our schools open completely" amid the pandemic, said Mountain, the party vice chairman, and supporting police amid a nationwide movement, including in Massachusetts, to tighten accountability for law enforcement.

The party also has adopted the catch phrase “Had enough?” in social media posts — a campaign mantra Baker used in his unsuccessful 2010 gubernatorial effort that even supporters said came off as “angry."

So far this year, Republicans have largely faced losses. The GOP’s state Senate caucus, which counted seven members as recently as 2018, was slashed to four in the spring after Democrats won special elections in Republican-held districts. The party also lost a seat in the House, where its caucus sits at 31 members in the 160-seat body.

Democrats view Republican Senator Dean A. Tran of Fitchburg as vulnerable this fall after an ethics investigation found he intertwined his public and political work, and his Senate colleagues took the extraordinary step of barring him from interacting with his taxpayer-funded staff except through official e-mails.

Tran, who has denied wrongdoing, faces a challenge from Democrat John Cronin, a 30-year-old West Point graduate and Army combat veteran who has both outraised the Republican and poured $30,000 of his own money into the race. (Tran did not respond to a request for comment.)

“I don’t know how you can run a high-functioning Senate office if you’re not allowed to speak with your staff,” said Cronin, of Lunenberg. “I think ethical leadership and integrity are on the ballot.”

The party is, to a degree, removed from the representative pits it found itself in after the 2006 election, when it was on the wrong end of what was the biggest political monopoly by either party in any state. But after doubling, from 16, the number of Republican state representatives it had in 2010 — the same year Scott Brown won and for three years afterward held a US Senate seat — the party has struggled to make significant gains beyond Baker’s two victories.

As of August, the MassGOP this cycle had pulled $1.55 million into its federal account, which it can use for party operations. It’s an amount well behind the $5 million it raised during 2017 and 2018, and party leaders say, tied to limitations brought on by the pandemic.

Compounding the money crunch, just 3,300 voters have registered with the GOP since Lyons was elected chairman, pushing its total to roughly 460,000 statewide. That’s less than 9.9 percent of all Massachusetts voters, the party’s lowest share since at least 1948.

“I didn’t like the direction that [the party] took after Jim Lyons took over,” said state Representative Randy Hunt, who is not seeking reelection to his seat on Cape Cod. “I understand that the committee is committed to Republicans. I get that. I just don’t think being a Republican in Massachusetts, this year in 2020, that there’s an advantage of being out there and being a 100-percent Trump person.”

