Employee of mastermind behind admissions scandal pleads guilty in federal court

The government’s recommendation is at the low end of the sentencing guidelines, per the terms of Sanford’s plea agreement, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Mikaela Sanford, 34, agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering. The U.S. attorney’s office is recommending a sentence of one year of supervised release, a fine, forfeiture of $67,062 and restitution.

A California woman who worked for William “Rick” Singer and participated in his college admissions scam by taking classes for students and created fake athletic profiles pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Wednesday, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Authorities say Sanford, who worked for Singer’s for-profit business “The Key," took online classes for students who could submit the grades as part of their applications to college.

“In other instances, Sanford helped fabricate athletic “profiles” and other documents to bolster students' college applications by making the students appear to be highly successful high school athletes when, in fact, they were not,” the U.S. attorney’s statement said.

Sanford, of Folsom, Calif., is the 42nd defendant to plead guilty in the “Operation Varsity Blues” case, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

Singer, who is from Newport Beach, Calif., pleaded guilty in March 2019 to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice.

Dozens of wealthy parents -- including a number of celebrities and business leaders -- are accused of paying Singer large sums of money to facilitate cheating on college admissions exams for their children, or to have their children falsely classified as start athletes recruited to specific schools.

In September, former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in paying bribes totaling $500,000 to get her daughters in the University of Southern California as crew recruits. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, also pleaded guilty and received a five-month prison term.

