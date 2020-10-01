The giant pumpkin weigh-off in Topsfield will go on but it’s closed to the public

David Thomson, a spokesman for the Topsfield Fair, said the field of competition will be smaller than previous years, as only 15 contestants are slated to participate in the weigh-off.

After the fair was canceled, the decision was made to host the New England giant pumpkin weigh-off in its usual location but with new protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and the event, for the first time ever, will be closed to the public.

The Topsfield Fair isn’t happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the giant pumpkin contest will go on.

“Typically there’s between 30 and 40,” Thomson said.

George Hoomis, an Ipswich resident who serves as president of the New England Giant Pumpkin Growers Association and co-chair of the weigh-off, said he’s thankful that the fair organizers are letting them use the arena at the fairgrounds for the competition.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet thing,” said Hoomis. “There will be none of the regular comradery and socializing that usually goes on, which is such a big part of it. So it’s kind of bittersweet.”

In the past, the person with the heaviest pumpkin would get to take home between $7,500 and $10,000 in prize money, and their pumpkin would stay at the Topsfield Fair so people get to see it.

But that won’t be happening this year. There will be no crowds to show off the pumpkin to, and there’s no prize money; so this year’s winner will only get to take home bragging rights, Hoomis said.

“Bragging rights at the Topsfield Fair are a pretty good thing to have,” said Hoomis.

Hoomis will be entering one of his pumpkins and having it weighed.

“It’s over 1,500 pounds,” he said. “It’s not the best pumpkin I’ve ever grown, but it’s a decent pumpkin.”

Last year’s weigh-off was won by Alex Noel of Pomfret, Conn., who claimed a first place victory after his pumpkin weighed in at 2,294.5 pounds.





