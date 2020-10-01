Haverhill police, animal control officer rescues Emu

Haverhill animal control officer Michelle Cannon has responded to calls involving bears, moose and all other kinds of creatures throughout her career spanning more than 10 years.

Though the large bird is native to Australia, it was spotted in the morning on 17th Avenue, Haverhill police said on Facebook.

The emu was safely corralled with the help of patrol officers, police said.

A photo shows the bird standing tall in the middle of the street wet from fresh rain. Its brown and grey feathers stand in contrast to the orange leaves of autumn on the ground.

Emus are the largest bird found in Australia and can grow to be nearly six feet tall and as heavy as 100 pounds, according to the Franklin Park Zoo. They can run up to 30 miles per hour.

