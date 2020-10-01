Here are Rhode Island’s guidelines for trick-or-treating this year

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo announced that house-to-house trick-or-treating can happen on Halloween this year, despite the coronavirus pandemic, but it won’t be business as usual.
The state’s health commissioner, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, released the following guidelines for parents, children, and those giving out candy:
- Families must ensure that children are not sick or displaying any COVID-19 symptoms before they go house-to-house.
- Traditional Halloween masks should not be used as a substitute for cloth face coverings that are at least two layers thick. Design a cloth face mask that matches a child’s costume, or paint their faces and let them wear clear, see-through masks.
- Trick-or-treaters must stay in small, stable groups.
- Parents should accompany trick-or-treaters to make sure they stay safe.
- Bring hand sanitizer and use it frequently.
- If you’re staying home, do not give out candy if you are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Shut off your outdoor lights so kids don’t approach your house.
- All of the candy you give out should be individually wrapped.
- Do not open your door to greet kids. (You can wave from a storm door or a window.)
- Leave individual goodie bags of candy outside, or line up candy on a baking sheet and let kids help themselves. Do not have the children grabbing candy from a bowl. The goal is to ensure that no trick-or-treater touches a piece of candy more than once. Place the candy at least 6 feet from your front door.
