Man shot early Thursday in Chelsea; House also struck

“Preliminary investigation suggests that two (2) unidentifiable suspects fired at least eleven (11) 40-calibre rounds (casings recovered) near the side parking lot of 46 Shawmut St., and struck a [30-year-old] male victim ... in the right leg and left arm,” Kyes wrote.

Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes said via e-mail that the shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 46 Shawmut St.

Two assailants allegedly fired a hail of 40-caliber bullets early Thursday in Chelsea that left a 30-year-old man with injuries to his right leg and left arm and also damaged a home, police said.

The victim, he said, was taken to Mass. General with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Police scoured the area of the crime scene and no suspects were located, though a revolver was found in the area of 126 Congress Ave., according to Kyes.

He said police also have recovered surveillance video footage, and that his department is working with State Police who assisted with collecting evidence.

Authorities, Kyes said, are seeking two suspects “who fled the area on foot wearing dark clothing with hoods.”

“There was some damage to the sides of the home of 76 and 78 Essex Street resulting from the the gunfire,” Kyes said. “Police checked on the well-being of all occupants and nobody was injured. This case is active and ongoing and is being investigated by the Chelsea Police and the MSP.”

