Man stabbed at Danvers sports facility and two suspects arrested

The victim, whom police didn’t name, was treated on scene by paramedics and later taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the statement.

In a statement, Danvers police said the violence erupted around 11:08 p.m., when officers were called to the sprawling sports facility located at 105B Andover St. in Danvers. Police were told two males had been involved in “an altercation” with a staff member, the statement said.

A 21-year-old Revere man and a 17-year-old juvenile allegedly stabbed a 46-year-old employee of Danvers Indoor Sports late Wednesday during an altercation in which authorities say the suspects tried to kill the worker, according to police and court records.

Advertisement

Police identified the 21-year-old suspect as Crismael Lithgow; the juvenile wasn’t named because of his age.

Both were arrested and now each face charges of armed assault with intent to murder; assault and battery, to wit, knife; and assault and battery, to wit, shod foot, police said.

The 17-year-old boy was scheduled to appear in Salem Juvenile Court Thursday, police said.

Lithgow was arraigned Thursday in Salem District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, according to legal filings. His court-appointed lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered Lithgow held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Oct. 7, records show.

Fraser also granted prosecutors' motion seeking medical records from the incident for the alleged victim, identified in court papers as a 46-year-old man.

Prosecutors need the records “because they are likely to contain corroborative evidence of the victim’s injuries,” the motion said, and the government “cannot properly prepare for trial” without the information.

In addition, Fraser granted defense motions for the preservation of video evidence at the sports facility and for $500 to hire an investigator, records show.

Danvers Indoor Sports is a 160,000 square-foot behemoth that boasts eight turf athletic fields, four basketball courts, and on-site fitness center, among other amenities, according to its website.

Advertisement

“Our mission at Danvers Indoor Sports is to provide a wide variety of sports, activities, and events year-round,” the site says. “Danvers Indoor Sports is where athletes come to train, compete and have fun using our state-of-the-art indoor sports facility. We partner with the best technical and skilled coaching staff from all over New England to offer additional programs.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.